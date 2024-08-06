ADVERTISEMENT
24-hour economy policy to tackle youth enemployment — Prof Opoku-Agyemang

Kojo Emmanuel

The running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has asserted that the party’s 24-hour economy policy will tackle some of the economic challenges plaguing the nation and create jobs for the youth.

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang
Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

Speaking to members of the NDC Professionals Forum at the University of Cape Coast on Monday, August 5, 2024, as part of her three-day campaign tour of the Central Region, she remarked that Ghana is financially strained and requires urgent solutions.

She pointed out that the country is in a dire financial situation, with the currency in a precarious state, adversely affecting citizens.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang stated that the nation is unable to service its debts and is facing a crisis worse than anticipated.

She emphasised that, given the high unemployment rate, the NDC’s 24-hour economy policy and the National Apprenticeship Programme are immediate solutions.

Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang
Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang Pulse Ghana

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang highlighted that the unemployment rate is causing NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama sleepless nights, prompting the decision to implement the 24-hour economy and create decent jobs for Ghanaians.

She mentioned that some individuals claiming to be economists are deliberately undermining the policy

