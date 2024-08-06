24-hour economy policy to tackle youth enemployment — Prof Opoku-Agyemang

She pointed out that the country is in a dire financial situation, with the currency in a precarious state, adversely affecting citizens.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang stated that the nation is unable to service its debts and is facing a crisis worse than anticipated.

She emphasised that, given the high unemployment rate, the NDC’s 24-hour economy policy and the National Apprenticeship Programme are immediate solutions.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang highlighted that the unemployment rate is causing NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama sleepless nights, prompting the decision to implement the 24-hour economy and create decent jobs for Ghanaians.