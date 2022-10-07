3 NDC stalwarts declare to replace Asiedu Nketia for the General Secretary position

The three members said they had what was needed to return the NDC to power after serving in various capacities in the party and government.

Fiifi Kwetey, who has held various positions in the NDC government, said his plan to contest for the General Secretary position is not borne out of the fear of competition but rather because of respect for the good works of Nketia during his period in the role.

Many believe Fiifi Kwetey has been readying himself for a call-up as a potential running mate to a future NDC flagbearer who will come after John Mahama has had a second shot at the party's flagbearership.

Peter Boamah Otokunor declared that whether hook or crook he's the best candidate to replace General mosquito and no one in the NDC not even Asiedu Nketia himself can stop him.

He is fully confident that by the end of the party's national delegates conference he will be declared secretary of NDC.

