3 NDC stalwarts declare to replace Asiedu Nketia for the General Secretary position

Emmanuel Tornyi

Three stalwarts of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have declared their intentions to contest for the General Secretary position of the party to replace Asiedu Nketia ahead of the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections with the high aim of ending 8 years of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Peter Boamah Otokunor, Fiifi Kwetey and Elvis Afriyie Ankrah

They are the Deputy General Secretary, Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor; the NDC Director of elections and former sports minister, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah and the former Ketu South Member of Parliament (MP), Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey.

The three members said they had what was needed to return the NDC to power after serving in various capacities in the party and government.

Fiifi Kwetey, who has held various positions in the NDC government, said his plan to contest for the General Secretary position is not borne out of the fear of competition but rather because of respect for the good works of Nketia during his period in the role.

Many believe Fiifi Kwetey has been readying himself for a call-up as a potential running mate to a future NDC flagbearer who will come after John Mahama has had a second shot at the party's flagbearership.

Peter Boamah Otokunor declared that whether hook or crook he's the best candidate to replace General mosquito and no one in the NDC not even Asiedu Nketia himself can stop him.

He is fully confident that by the end of the party's national delegates conference he will be declared secretary of NDC.

Elvis Afriyie Ankrah said he has put together his arsenals to battle it out for the slot as the next General Secretary of the NDC.

