RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

3 students of Opoku Ware School arrested for robbery

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Three SHS students of the Opoku Ware School (OWASS) have been arrested for a robbery incident at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

Students of Opoku Ware School arrested
Students of Opoku Ware School arrested

The robbery incident occurred on Friday, August 12, 2022.

The Ashanti Central Divisional Command said the three students, aged between 17 and 19 years, failed in their attempt to snatch a taxi cab from its driver on Friday night.

Reports stated that the driver picked up the suspects from the Santasi suburb.

It said the passengers sought his services under the pretext of traveling to the Lancaster Kumasi City, formerly Golden Tulip Hotel, in the Nhyiaeso suburb.

When they got to the Rattray Park enclave, they insisted the taxi driver hand over the ignition key or stab him.

Robbery
Robbery Pulse Ghana

The driver struggled with them until the car hit a wall not far from the Ridge Police Station and the Royal Golf Park Junction, attracting onlookers from a nearby club who came to the aid of the taxi driver.

Two of the students were arrested and handed over to the Police whiles one ran away but was later arrested.

Meanwhile, authorities of the Opoku Ware School have admitted that the three boys who were arrested are their students.

Opoku Ware School
Opoku Ware School Pulse Ghana

In a report released by the school and signed by the Secretary of the Disciplinary Committee, Bismark Agyemang Duah, the three culprits had been sent out of the boarding house for insubordination.

It said several attempts to rehabilitate the untoward attitude of the boys proved futile after the father of one of them fought a former Assistant Headmaster of the school for hating his son.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Hassan Ayariga luxurious cars

Here are the luxurious cars owned by Ghanaian politician Hassan Ayariga

Chief of Mampongten, Barima Saasi Ayeboafo II

Cut our thumb we will vote for NPP with our tongue but... — Kwabre East Chief

Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama

Hopeson Adorye’s tribal statement must be condemned by all – Aliu Mahama

Kwadwo Mpiani

Nana Addo reshuffling his ministers won't solve Ghana's problem — Kwadwo Mpiani