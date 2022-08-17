3 students of Opoku Ware School arrested for robbery

The Ashanti Central Divisional Command said the three students, aged between 17 and 19 years, failed in their attempt to snatch a taxi cab from its driver on Friday night.

Reports stated that the driver picked up the suspects from the Santasi suburb.

It said the passengers sought his services under the pretext of traveling to the Lancaster Kumasi City, formerly Golden Tulip Hotel, in the Nhyiaeso suburb.

When they got to the Rattray Park enclave, they insisted the taxi driver hand over the ignition key or stab him.

The driver struggled with them until the car hit a wall not far from the Ridge Police Station and the Royal Golf Park Junction, attracting onlookers from a nearby club who came to the aid of the taxi driver.

Two of the students were arrested and handed over to the Police whiles one ran away but was later arrested.

Meanwhile, authorities of the Opoku Ware School have admitted that the three boys who were arrested are their students.

In a report released by the school and signed by the Secretary of the Disciplinary Committee, Bismark Agyemang Duah, the three culprits had been sent out of the boarding house for insubordination.