4 Ghanaians who have been arrested and charged for publication of false news

Under these provisions, those who "knowingly give false or misleading information" to the National Communications Authority can face "a fine of not more than one thousand penalty units or to a term of imprisonment of not more than three years or to both".

In the last few days, the Ghana Police Service has arrested and charged some Ghanaians for publication of false news and offensive conduct conducive to breaches of the peace.

Pulse.com.gh lists 4 Ghanaians arrested and charged for 'false publication'.

Abronye DC charged for publication of false news

The Bono Regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Kwame Baffoe, also known as Abronye DC has been charged for publication of false news and offensive conduct.

The Police said that preliminary investigation established that his claims against former President John Mahama that he is plotting a coup, were untrue.

Pulse Ghana

Accra FM's presenter Kwabena Bobie Ansah arrested and charged

A radio presenter with Accra FM, Kwabena Bobie Ansah has been arrested over an alleged publication of false news and offensive conduct.

According to the Police, Kwabena Bobbie Ansah's arrest "became necessary after he turned down several invitations from the Police to him and others involved in the case to assist with investigations."

They further stated that the Accra Regional Police Command will issue a full statement on the matter in due course.

Pulse Ghana

ASEPA's Mensah Thompson charged with publication of false news

The Executive Director of the Alliance For Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA), Mensah Thompson, has been detained at the Teshie District Police Command in Accra.

He has also been charged with the publication of false news.

According to the police, a formal complaint was brought against the suspect by the Ghana Armed Forces regarding allegations that members of the president’s family traveled on the presidential jet to the UK for shopping.

Mensah Thompson Pulse Ghana

Power FM journalist jailed over claims against Nana Addo and judges

A journalist with Accra-based Power FM, Oheneba Boamah Bennie has been jailed.

He was sentenced to prison custody for 14 days by an Accra High Court (Criminal Court 2) presided over by Justice Elfreda Dankyi.

The journalist was also fined GH¢3000.

Oheneba Boamah Bennie is facing a contempt of court charge and was dragged to the court by the Attorney-General (A-G) after he (Bennie) allegedly claimed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had influenced some Justices of the Supreme Court to rule in his favour in an event of any election petition following the President's victory in the 2020 general election.