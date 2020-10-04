According to him, with the country left with 65 days to the December 7 general elections, the provisions of over 90,000 jobs in the health sector has cleared a "huge backlog of qualified but unemployed persons" adding that it is enough reason for Ghanaians to vote the NPP for four more years to do more.

"With 65 days to election day, another reason to vote for me and the NPP is that we have provided over 90,000 jobs in the health sector, clearing a huge backlog of qualified but unemployed persons," he said.

The Deputy Health Minister, Dr. Bernard Oko-Boye during the manifesto launch of the NPP said the government has rescued the struggling National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) from the intensive care that it had been put in by the previous Mahama administration.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Gov't begins employment of 'jobless' nurses

The "Akufo-Addo government resuscitated an NHIA that had been admitted to the ICU," he added.

He stated that "Incontrovertibly, it has taken the strong Akufo-Addo-tailored economy to wake up structures that have been asleep and have used *929# to wipe out long queues that had choked out NHIA district offices all in pursuit of NHIS card renewal...This is the power of digital infrastructure."

He noted that: "90,696 health personnel were recruited in the first term of the Akufo-Addo government.

"Never in the history of this country have so many people been offered so much opportunity to serve in the health sector in so short a time."