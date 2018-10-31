Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


4 times Dr. Bawumia has diverted from things he said in opposition

However, some of the things he criticized the John Mahama administration of lacking the wisdom to solve have turned out to be 'worse' under his tenure.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia play

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The influence of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the victory of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2016 general elections cannot be over-emphasised.

From his poignant lectures on the economy and constant tagging of the former administration as incompetent, Dr. Bawumia didn't only capture the hearts of NPP fanatics, but fair-minded Ghanaians as well.

He was labeled with so many accolades like "Economic Whizkid", "The Saviour" and "Future President" amongst others for his seeming knowledge of all the economic bottlenecks facing the country.

However, some of the things he criticized the John Mahama administration of lacking the wisdom to solve have turned out to be 'worse' under his tenure.

We, at Pulse Ghana, therefore chronicled some of Dr. Bawumia's fierce criticism of the previous administration and how he hasn't been able to find a solution to some of the challenges as promised while in opposition.

 

1. Borrowing: On November 18, 2014; Dr. Bawumia described the NDC administration of reducing governance to borrowing.

While addressing a fundraising dinner in the United Kingdom, he said: "In the last six years, the NDC has borrowed US$27 billion.  Before that, we, the NPP, borrowed a total of US$5.5 billion in eight years.  Compare that to the NDC borrowing $27 billion in six years and ask yourself what have they done with all that money".

Dr. Bawumia also stated on various platforms that the country need not to borrow and that we have the resources here in Ghana and that when they win power they will not borrow.

READ ALSO: Mahama’s security detail assaults Joy FM journalist

However, in a twist of events, the narrative of the Vice President has changed from not borrowing at all to responsible borrowing after winning power. He said in 2017 that “A lot of people misunderstand when we say we are going to be responsible, it doesn’t mean that we are not going to borrow money, it only means that we are going to borrow responsibly and not recklessly".

Furthermore, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has corroborated this new position when stated recently that Ghana will continue to borrow as mightier nations like the United States also borrow.

 

2. Exchange Rate: On the issue of exchange rate, Dr. Bawumia in one of his numerous economic lectures prior to the 2016 general elections famously said: "You can engage in all the propaganda you want, but if the fundamentals of the economy is weak, the exchange rate will expose you".

We're filling your pockets with economic policies - Bawumia play

We're filling your pockets with economic policies - Bawumia

 

And just after being sworn into office in 2017, the Vice President said he has arrested the spiralling dollar and handed over the keys to the Inspector General of Police.

READ ALSO: NDC MP berates Prez Akufo-Addo for partying with women

But the cedi has performed relatively badly against the major currencies this year. Somewhere in September, it rose to GHS 4.5 to $1.

This led to a jab by the former President John Mahama on what Dr. Bawumia said while in opposition and what he is actually delivering in government.

 

3 Fuel Prices: Few days before the 2016 elections, the then NPP Vice Presidential Candidate Dr. Bawumia tweeted:

But in the 2-year old Nana Addo-led administration, Ghanaians have seen periodic increases in fuel prices.

Currently, there are a lot of complaints from Ghanaians especially on social media about the incessant increases in petrol prices and the corresponding hardships it has brought upon them.

 

4. Corruption: One of the consistent topics of the NPP before the 2016 general elections was corruption. Led by Alhaji Dr. Bawumia, the NPP berated the John Mahama government as corrupt at every turn.

Addressing a rally in Bolgatanga on Sunday, August 28, 2016, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia explained that the many cases of corruption that have rocked the government of President Mahama give credence to the fact that the main focus of his administration has been to superintend over the looting of the nation’s resource.

“SADA, the vehicle that was supposed to bring about Northern development has been transformed into a vehicle for corruption. They said they were rearing Guinea fowls under SADA. When we asked them of the whereabouts of the guinea fowls, we were told they had run to Burkina Faso,” he said.

However, many of these corruption allegations haven't seen the light of day under the NPP. A lot of them have been left at that without any efforts by government to prosecute those accused. The only major corruption case against a former appointee of Mahama is the on-going trial of Dr. Stephen Opuni, the former Chief Executive Officer of COCOBOD.

And clearly that wasn't the tone of Dr. Bawumia and then-candidate Akufo-Addo while in opposition.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

‘Ghana Beyond Aid’ is still achievable – Nana Addo ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’ is still achievable – Nana Addo
Goosie Tanoh condemns vote buying in NDC Goosie Tanoh condemns vote buying in NDC
NDC National Chairman aspirant promises members Ministerial jobs NDC National Chairman aspirant promises members Ministerial jobs
NPP gov't will continue to serve Ghanaians with development – Bawumia NPP gov't will continue to serve Ghanaians with development – Bawumia
Mahama apologizes to assaulted Joy FM journalist Mahama apologizes to assaulted Joy FM journalist
NPP gov't implementing growth-inclusive and human-centred policies - Bawumia NPP gov't implementing growth-inclusive and human-centred policies - Bawumia

Recommended Videos

‘We won’t stop borrowing, even US borrows’ – Akufo-Addo ‘We won’t stop borrowing, even US borrows’ – Akufo-Addo
Nana Addo sees Ghanaians as idiots - Mahama Nana Addo sees Ghanaians as idiots - Mahama
Akufo-Addo defends $60bn Chinese fund for Africa Akufo-Addo defends $60bn Chinese fund for Africa



Top Articles

1 Mahama’s security detail assaults Joy FM journalistbullet
2 NDC MP berates Prez Akufo-Addo for partying with womenbullet
3 Borrowing is not the same as aid – Akufo-Addo rejects criticismsbullet
4 Konadu sold T-shirts during revolution days to feed familybullet
5 Nana Addo sees Ghanaians as "idiots" - Mahamabullet
6 Here's what Nana Addo said against Mahama on borrowing and taxesbullet
7 Regional Elections Here are all the newly elected NDC...bullet
8 Mahama congratulates new NDC executives after pollsbullet
9 Mahama apologizes to assaulted Joy FM journalistbullet
10 George Opare Addo elected NDC national youth organiserbullet

Top Videos

1 Here's what Nana Addo said against Mahama on borrowing and taxesbullet
2 2020 Polls I will walk NPP out in 2020 - Kennedy Agyapongbullet
3 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
4 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
5 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
6 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon –...bullet
7 Protest Ashanti NPP serial callers burn phones over poor...bullet
8 Allegations NDC members attacked me - Ekumfi MP revealsbullet
9 Condolences Alban Bagbin eulogises Amissah-Arthurbullet
10 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his...bullet

Politics

Opare Addo – National Youth Organiser
We might be forced to form more vigilante groups - NDC
We need to put a cap on political appointments - Haruna Iddrisu
Stop the attack on academic freedom - Minority warns Akufo-Addo
"Stop worshiping politicians and demand accountability"
President Mahama
John Mahama begins Greater Accra Regional tour
X
Advertisement