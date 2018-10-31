news

The influence of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the victory of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2016 general elections cannot be over-emphasised.

From his poignant lectures on the economy and constant tagging of the former administration as incompetent, Dr. Bawumia didn't only capture the hearts of NPP fanatics, but fair-minded Ghanaians as well.

He was labeled with so many accolades like "Economic Whizkid", "The Saviour" and "Future President" amongst others for his seeming knowledge of all the economic bottlenecks facing the country.

However, some of the things he criticized the John Mahama administration of lacking the wisdom to solve have turned out to be 'worse' under his tenure.

We, at Pulse Ghana, therefore chronicled some of Dr. Bawumia's fierce criticism of the previous administration and how he hasn't been able to find a solution to some of the challenges as promised while in opposition.

1. Borrowing: On November 18, 2014; Dr. Bawumia described the NDC administration of reducing governance to borrowing.

While addressing a fundraising dinner in the United Kingdom, he said: "In the last six years, the NDC has borrowed US$27 billion. Before that, we, the NPP, borrowed a total of US$5.5 billion in eight years. Compare that to the NDC borrowing $27 billion in six years and ask yourself what have they done with all that money".

Dr. Bawumia also stated on various platforms that the country need not to borrow and that we have the resources here in Ghana and that when they win power they will not borrow.

However, in a twist of events, the narrative of the Vice President has changed from not borrowing at all to responsible borrowing after winning power. He said in 2017 that “A lot of people misunderstand when we say we are going to be responsible, it doesn’t mean that we are not going to borrow money, it only means that we are going to borrow responsibly and not recklessly".

Furthermore, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has corroborated this new position when stated recently that Ghana will continue to borrow as mightier nations like the United States also borrow.

2. Exchange Rate: On the issue of exchange rate, Dr. Bawumia in one of his numerous economic lectures prior to the 2016 general elections famously said: "You can engage in all the propaganda you want, but if the fundamentals of the economy is weak, the exchange rate will expose you".

And just after being sworn into office in 2017, the Vice President said he has arrested the spiralling dollar and handed over the keys to the Inspector General of Police.

But the cedi has performed relatively badly against the major currencies this year. Somewhere in September, it rose to GHS 4.5 to $1.

This led to a jab by the former President John Mahama on what Dr. Bawumia said while in opposition and what he is actually delivering in government.

3 Fuel Prices: Few days before the 2016 elections, the then NPP Vice Presidential Candidate Dr. Bawumia tweeted:

But in the 2-year old Nana Addo-led administration, Ghanaians have seen periodic increases in fuel prices.

Currently, there are a lot of complaints from Ghanaians especially on social media about the incessant increases in petrol prices and the corresponding hardships it has brought upon them.

4. Corruption: One of the consistent topics of the NPP before the 2016 general elections was corruption. Led by Alhaji Dr. Bawumia, the NPP berated the John Mahama government as corrupt at every turn.

Addressing a rally in Bolgatanga on Sunday, August 28, 2016, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia explained that the many cases of corruption that have rocked the government of President Mahama give credence to the fact that the main focus of his administration has been to superintend over the looting of the nation’s resource.

“SADA, the vehicle that was supposed to bring about Northern development has been transformed into a vehicle for corruption. They said they were rearing Guinea fowls under SADA. When we asked them of the whereabouts of the guinea fowls, we were told they had run to Burkina Faso,” he said.

However, many of these corruption allegations haven't seen the light of day under the NPP. A lot of them have been left at that without any efforts by government to prosecute those accused. The only major corruption case against a former appointee of Mahama is the on-going trial of Dr. Stephen Opuni, the former Chief Executive Officer of COCOBOD.

And clearly that wasn't the tone of Dr. Bawumia and then-candidate Akufo-Addo while in opposition.