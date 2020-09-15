She said the prudent management of the economy through sound policies and programmes has immensely benefitted the majority of Ghanaians adding that Nana Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will do more to alleviate the plight of the ordinary Ghanaian if given another term in office.

Speaking on Krachi FM as part of her campaign tour in the Oti Region on Monday, September 14, 2020, the Second lady said "Our one constituency-one million-dollar [initiative] is to decentralise infrastructure. So, if I live in Krachi and you tell me you’ve constructed an overhead at Circle in Accra that they refer to as Dubai, how does that benefit me a resident of Krachi?"

Samira Bawumia

"But under the NPP policy, we are growing together. It is an inclusive government, so, we say we are spreading the resources across the country so that each development will touch every constituency in this country.

"So, we've built roads, schools, hospitals," she said.

READ MORE: We have every reason to give Nana Addo 4 more to do more - Tatale paramount chief

Mrs. Bawumia asserted that the NPP had introduced the Senior High School (SHS) policy and paid nursing and teacher trainees' allowances.

"If you’re a doubting Thomas, check our delivery tracker. Every constituency has gotten massive infrastructure improvement.

"What we have done is unprecedented in terms of first-time government that has kept to its promises and even doing more than it could despite the circumstances we inherited.

"We came to meet the IMF situation where there was a ban on public sector employment.

"Today, we’ve instituted NABCO with over 100,000 graduates given jobs, we've cleared the backlog of nurses' allowance, etc., it is mind-boggling.

"We've done an incredible job but there's more to be done; that is why we are saying give Nana four more to do more," she added.