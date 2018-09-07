5 interesting things about Mahama you need to know

news

The 4th President of Ghana under the fourth Republic, launched himself into the history books as the first President to have succeeded the president following the sudden death of his predecessor.

John Mahama assumed full responsibility as the substantive president to serve the rest of the term in office.

Mahama has taken responsibility for the National Democratic Congress (NDC's) defeat in December 2016 elections.

Nana Addo secured the presidency after the third time of asking, beating Mahama.

He rode on the back 53.85 percent of the valid votes cast to become Ghana’s fifth president under the fourth Republic.

Mahama secured 44.40 of valid votes cast.

From his early life, few people would have foreseen his future leadership and vision; however, his early life helped shape his political career.

Rise to power

Mahama succeeded to the presidency by virtue of been the vice president following the death of the then president John Evans Atta mills that occurred on 24th, July 2012.

The name John in the fourth Republic is incidental.

Incidentally, Mahama is the fourth person named John to ascend to the high office of Ghana’s president. The first was Jerry John Rawlings; the second was John Agyekum Kuffuor, while the third one was John Atta Mills.

Career

After finishing his education, Mahama went back to Ghana. He worked as the Culture, Information and Research officer from 1991 to 1996 at the Japanese Embassy in Accra.

From this post, he went to the Ghana’s Country Office of PLAN International, a non-governmental organisation, where he held the post of a Sponsorship Communications, International Relations and Grants manager.

Religious background

John Mahama is a Christian, although he comes from a multi-religious family. He has sisters, brothers, uncles and aunts who are both Christians and Muslims.

Hobbies

He loves reading. He is also a farmer with a keen interest for agriculture and technology. He is a football enthusiast who enjoys watching the game with friends and family.

Mahama loves to read and write, having published several articles both locally and internationally.

His earliest book is titled My First Coup d’état’ , and was published in 2012 by Bloomsbury.

Challenges faced in government

Over the last 6 years, the ruling NDC government has consistently faced power crisis popularly called dumsor. Corruption has been a canker for the government to fight with accusations of paying illegal judgment debt to companies and individuals who do not deserve it.

Mahama despite chalking some positive economic outlooks, the situation continues to be in a mess.

Despite all these challenges, Mahama has an enthusiastic interest in affairs of the environment, especially the peril posed by plastic pollution within Africa.

When he was the vice-president, he made a commitment to address this problem. He is also a man of many talents and commitments, and therefore can be trusted to lead his country to greater heights.