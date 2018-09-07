Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

5 interesting things about Mahama you need to know


NDC Race 5 interesting things about Mahama you need to know

John Mahama assumed full responsibility as the substantive president to serve the rest of the term in office.

  • Published:
play

The 4th President of Ghana under the fourth Republic, launched himself into the history books as the first President to have succeeded the president following the sudden death of his predecessor.

John Mahama assumed full responsibility as the substantive president to serve the rest of the term in office.

Mahama has taken responsibility for the National Democratic Congress (NDC's) defeat in December 2016 elections.

Nana Addo secured the presidency after the third time of asking, beating Mahama.

He rode on the back 53.85 percent of the valid votes cast to become Ghana’s fifth president under the fourth Republic.

Mahama secured 44.40 of valid votes cast.

From his early life, few people would have foreseen his future leadership and vision; however, his early life helped shape his political career.

play

 

Rise to power

Mahama succeeded to the presidency by virtue of been the vice president following the death of the then president John Evans Atta mills that occurred on 24th, July 2012.

The name John in the fourth Republic is incidental.

Incidentally, Mahama is the fourth person named John to ascend to the high office of Ghana’s president. The first was Jerry John Rawlings; the second was John Agyekum Kuffuor, while the third one was John Atta Mills.

Career

After finishing his education, Mahama went back to Ghana. He worked as the Culture, Information and Research officer from 1991 to 1996 at the Japanese Embassy in Accra.

From this post, he went to the Ghana’s Country Office of PLAN International, a non-governmental organisation, where he held the post of a Sponsorship Communications, International Relations and Grants manager.

Religious background

John Mahama is a Christian, although he comes from a multi-religious family. He has sisters, brothers, uncles and aunts who are both Christians and Muslims.

Hobbies

He loves reading. He is also a farmer with a keen interest for agriculture and technology. He is a football enthusiast who enjoys watching the game with friends and family.

Mahama loves to read and write, having published several articles both locally and internationally.

His earliest book is titled My First Coup d’état’ , and was published in 2012 by Bloomsbury.

Challenges faced in government

Over the last 6 years, the ruling NDC government has consistently faced power crisis popularly called dumsor. Corruption has been a canker for the government to fight with accusations of paying illegal judgment debt to companies and individuals who do not deserve it.

Mahama despite chalking some positive economic outlooks, the situation continues to be in a mess.

Despite all these challenges, Mahama has an enthusiastic interest in affairs of the environment, especially the peril posed by plastic pollution within Africa.

When he was the vice-president, he made a commitment to address this problem. He is also a man of many talents and commitments, and therefore can be trusted to lead his country to greater heights.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

False Reports: NPP Organiser rubbishes fraud claims against him False Reports NPP Organiser rubbishes fraud claims against him
Agenda 2020: NDC will beat Nana Addo in 2020 even if he's EC boss - Youth Organiser aspirant Agenda 2020 NDC will beat Nana Addo in 2020 even if he's EC boss - Youth Organiser aspirant
Banking Crisis: ‘It'll be senseless to deliberately collapse local banks’ – Akufo-Addo Banking Crisis ‘It'll be senseless to deliberately collapse local banks’ – Akufo-Addo
Security Concerns: NCCE condemns NDC over vigilante groups, 'The Hawks' Security Concerns NCCE condemns NDC over vigilante groups, 'The Hawks'
Boycott: Why Adongo stormed out of Parliamentary probe on collapsed banks Boycott Why Adongo stormed out of Parliamentary probe on collapsed banks
Opinion: Joshua Alabi is the best man for NDC - Ken Dzirasah Opinion Joshua Alabi is the best man for NDC - Ken Dzirasah

Recommended Videos

Local News: Our children are not safe under Akufo-Addo - Ofosu Ampofo Local News Our children are not safe under Akufo-Addo - Ofosu Ampofo
Salinko: Actor says Nana Addo may lose in 2020 because of free SHS Salinko Actor says Nana Addo may lose in 2020 because of free SHS
Substandard Government? Economy should’ve performed better under NPP – Terkper Substandard Government? Economy should’ve performed better under NPP – Terkper



Top Articles

1 Regional Elections Here are all the newly elected NDC chairpersonsbullet
2 NDC Primaries Why Joseph Yamin is campaigning against Betty-Mouldbullet
3 NDC Primaries Joseph Yamin loses bid to become NDC Ashanti regional...bullet
4 NDC Flagbearer Race Insults won’t win 2020 elections – Yankah...bullet
5 Monetization Rawlings condemns vulgar inducements at NDC primariesbullet
6 Ministerial Reshuffle Here are all the reshuffled Ministers...bullet
7 'The Hawks' Joseph Yamin reveals why NDC will use vigilante...bullet
8 Lack of Support We don't support Adongo's boycott - NDCbullet
9 Banking Crisis ‘It'll be senseless to deliberately...bullet
10 Saboteurs I will expose the hypocrites in NPP - Bugri...bullet

Related Articles

NDC Flagbearer Race Insults won’t win 2020 elections – Yankah tells Mahama boys
Asiedu Nketia 'fully endorses' the Hawks, other NDC vigilante groups
Misconduct NPP Executives accuse Sawla DCE of awarding contracts to himself
Facts and Stats The numbers behind NDC's newly elected regional executives
Template We're aiming to replicate China's development plan - Akufo-Addo
Monetization Rawlings condemns vulgar inducements at NDC primaries
Bold Declaration Hamid thinks Nana Addo is Ghana's best President since 4th Republic and here's why
$50bn Bond Nana Addo is visionless - Isaac Adongo
Grievances NPP Communicators boycott party activities over cash
NDC Primaries NPP funded elected Eastern Region NDC executives - NPP man

Top Videos

1 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
2 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
3 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
4 Video Captain Smart CRIES over KABA’s deathbullet
5 Political News Prof. Oquaye to be sworn in again as acting Presidentbullet
6 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
7 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
8 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
9 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
10 Condolences Alban Bagbin eulogises Amissah-Arthurbullet

Politics

Gargantuan Promises One-village, one-dam, 1D1F promise was only for campaign - NDC stalwart
BOST MD, George Mensah Okley
Internal Wrangling BOST board to be dissolved as power struggle and machinations deepen
Asiedu Nketia says he ‘fully endorses’ NDC vigilante groups
Asiedu Nketia 'fully endorses' the Hawks, other NDC vigilante groups
Misconduct NPP Executives accuse Sawla DCE of awarding contracts to himself