Pulse Picks: 5 Nana Addo quotes about Ghana in 2022
Once again, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has re-affirmed his stature this year by grabbing world headlines with some of his speeches at the height of the coronavirus pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war.
Pulse.com.gh took a look at 5 headline-grabbing quotes that endeared Ghana's President to the world in 2022.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo addressed the nation on the State of the economy on Sunday, October 30, 2022.
He urged Ghanaians not to talk down the cedi, avoid negative speculation about the currency and help strengthen it.
Nana Addo used a French proverb to make the point.
- "Fellow Ghanaians, as the French would say, l'argent n'aime pas le bruit, to wit, money does not like noise, sika mpɛ dede. Where there is chaos, where there is noise, where there is unrest, you will not find the money. If you talk down your money, it will go down. If you allow some unidentifiable person to talk down your money, it will go down," he noted.
- "If we stop being beggars and spend African money inside the continent, Africa will not need to ask for respect from anyone, we will get the respect we deserve. If we make it prosperous as it should be, respect will follow," Nana Addo said during the opening of the US-Africa Leaders’ Summit in Washington DC.
- "Surely there can no longer be any controversy about the policy and its consequential impact, it is working well. It is for this reason that in spite of the economic difficulties confronting our nation, the government has devoted even more resources for the running of the Free SHS policy," he said at the Opoku Ware School's 70th anniversary in Kumasi.
- "We will triumph, as we have triumphed many times before. Let us unite, and rally around our Republic, its institutions, and its democratic values, and insist that, under God, we will emerge victorious from our current difficulties. For this too shall pass, as the Battle is the Lord's," Nana Addo said on the ailing economy.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that he is not threatened by calls for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to be voted out of power in the 2024 elections.
- "Such threats do not frighten me, no problem, I am saying that if people continue to make those kinds of threats, they do not frighten me," he insisted.
