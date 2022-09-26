5 people who can replace General Mosquito as NDC's General Secretary

Some known faces of the party will bow out in the contest while others will contest other positions in the party ahead of the 2024 polls.

General Mosquito bows out of NDC General Secretary race

Asiedu Nketia who has been General Secretary of the NDC since 2005 has declared that it is time for him to take a back seat as the scribe of the party.

Prior to the December 7 election day, some leading members of the NDC boldened their intentions to replace Johnson Asiedu Nketia as the next General secretary of the party.

After 16 years at the helm as a scribe, Asiedu Nketia has declared his intention not to seek re-election.

His reason is that other people should be given the opportunity to serve in that position.

Speaking about his next move in the NDC, he said when the time comes, he will announce it but he has been linked to nursing interest to go for the national chairman position.

He said there is no rightful owner for a particular position in the NDC, as some people have been saying that the general secretary position is solely for Asiedu Nketia.

Pulse Ghana

According to him, he can go in for the position of an organiser, a chairman, or even a flag bearer because the position is not dedicated solely to one person.

He added that he will either retire or go for the chairmanship position.

Under his leadership, he re-invigorated NDC to match the NPP boot for boot.

First of all, some leading members of the NDC have declared their intentions to replace Asiedu Nketia.

Pulse.com.gh lists 5 NDC stalwarts to replace General Mosquito as the General Secretary ahead of he 2024 general elections.

Fiifi Kwetey

Another stalwart to declare his intention is the former Ketu South Member of Parliament (MP), Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey has declared his intention to contest for the position of General Secretary of the NDC.

"I will put myself up for the General Secretary position if the current General Secretary does not run again, I will, definitely, be announcing my candidature when the time is due," he told Accra-based Radio Gold.

Fiifi Kwetey, who has held various positions in the previous NDC government, said his plan is not borne out of the fear of competition but rather because of respect for the good works of Mr. Nketiah during his period in the role.

Many believe Fiifi Kwetey has been readying himself for a call-up as a potential running mate to a future NDC flagbearer who will come after John Mahama has had a second shot at the party's flagbearership.

Pulse Ghana

Kojo Adu Asare

Kojo Adu Asare who once served as a deputy General Secretary aspirant of the NDC may be fit to replace Asiedu Nketia.

The former Member of Parliament for Adenta having won an election back-to-back believes the party needs a solid team to fight stiff opposition to ensure the NDC wins the 2024 elections.

Adu-Asare believes he has enormous experience with the right strategy to ensure the vision of the party comes to fruition.

Pulse Ghana

Peter Boamah Otokunor

One of the members is the Deputy General Secretary of NDC, Peter Boamah Otokunor who declared that whether hook or crook he will file to contest to replace General Mosquito.

To him, he's the best candidate to replace General mosquito, and no one in the NDC not even Asiedu Nketia himself can stop him.

He is fully confident that by the end of the party's national delegates conference he will be declared secretary of NDC.

Pulse Ghana

Elvis Afriyie Ankrah

One leading member to look up to is the NDC director of elections and former sports minister, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah who has put together his arsenals to battle it out for the slot as the next General secretary.

Pulse Ghana

Yaw Boateng Gyan

Yaw Boateng Gyan, a former National Organizer of the NDC could be a good contestant to replace General Mosquito ahead of the 2024 polls.

Yaw Boateng Gyan was ousted by Kofi Adams as the national organiser.

Earlier, he declared his intention to re-contest the same position when the NDC goes to the next congress to elect new national officers.

He was part of the leadership that returned the NDC to power in the 2008 and 2012 elections but lost bitterly to Adams in his bid to seek another term.