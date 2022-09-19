5 political firebrands in NDC, NPP

One may ask who is a firebrand politician. A firebrand is somebody who incites change, so a firebrand politician would be a politician who is extremely passionate and attempts to incite some sort of major change.

In Ghana, Sammy Gyamfi of the NDC, and Kennedy Agyapong are among the most high-profile figures in the political landscape.

Some of these leaders stand opposite to dovish usually advocate for measures that focused on the well-being of Ghanaians.

Pulse.com.gh lists 6 political firebrands in NDC and NPP.

Kennedy Agyapong

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong, despite his political status and a regular presence in Parliament is seen on the regular going about his normal activities and working very hard regardless.

Kennedy Agyapong, the NPP firebrand has on several occasions complained about attempts by some persons to kill him following a revelation he made about a grand scheme by some leading members of the party.

The outspoken politician said he has over the years received similar feedback from the public which he has noted is a problem he needs to address.

He explained that his emotional nature stems from his passion to see the country chart a path of progress.

He maintained that he will not change his character as he seeks to contest positions. He stated that a change in character will smack off pretense which he was unwilling to do.

Speaking further on the issue of his emotional nature, the Chairman of Parliament's Defense and Interior Committee said Ghanaians are noted to tag persons who insist on the right things as emotional.

"I agree I'm too emotional but I'm working at it. Sometimes you must tell the truth to the faces of people. When you are doing that you will be accused of being emotional. But I accept [I am emotional] Everybody tells me that. It means it's a problem that I have to work on it," he said.

He believes leveraging his philanthropism, honesty, love for humanity, and most importantly the quest to develop the country make him the most suitable candidate to represent the NPP in the next general elections.

Sammy Gyamfi

The national communications officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi always gets his facts right when debating his opponents, especially communicators of the NPP.

Sammy Gyamfi has always fired salvos at the NPP government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Every political pundit will tune his or her radio and listen to Gyamfi any day.

Following the government's decision to increase petroleum products, Sammy Gyamfi has described the increment as an insult to the people of Ghana.

He has taken swipe at the NPP over the latter's consistent attribution of the country's current economic challenges to the Russia/Ukraine war and the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, the government's reckless spending is the principal cause of Ghana's economic predicament.

Asiedu Nketia

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, alias 'General Mosquito' of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) started his political career when he was elected to represent Seikwa at the first Wenchi District Assembly in 1989.

He used his position as an assemblyman to mobilise his people to undertake some ambitious development programmes ever seen in the Seikwa area.

He was elected to the Consultative Assembly which drafted the 1992 Constitution and his performance at the assembly earned him the accolade of 'Heavy Weight'.

From 1997 – 2001, he served as a Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture (Crops), and policies he successfully implemented during his tenure included: Unified Agric Extension System; Decentralisation of MOFA; Youth in Agriculture; High Tech Cocoa maintenance; introduction of improved varieties of cassava, maize, and rice.

In 2004, his decision not to seek re-election to Parliament with the intention of joining his wife in Canada.

It became very clear for political analysts that the only way to save the NDC was to have a leadership that could not only unite the various factions but also courageously faces up to the NPP intimidations.

It did not take long for Asiedu Nketia to be identified as one of the team members to do the job.

In December 2005, he won to become the third General Secretary of the NDC.

Under his leadership, he re-invigorated NDC to match the NPP boot for boot.

Asiedu Nketia has always chided President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's government for the untoward hardship on Ghanaians.

He said the posture of the President is no longer funny and he might be possessed by some spirits.

Kwame Baffoe alias Abronye DC

Kwame Baffoe, popularly referred to as Abronye DC has been re-elected as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bono Regional Chairman.

He is famously known for always attacking John Mahama with his words and has been embroiled in several controversies in the media.

His harsh comments and his style of arguing make him fun to watch always.

Abronye DC was also in the news for some controversies around the death of former President John Evans Atta Mills.

He accused Mahama of having a hand in Mills' death and was invited by the CID of the Police after.

Speaking on Net2 TV, Abronye DC is said to have also alleged that Mahama killed Atta Mills.

Abronye, who recently graduated from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA ) with an MSc in Energy Economics said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as a candidate and his personality now are two different people.

He also alleged that Mahama took home the "fattest" ex-gratia of GH¢14 million in 2013.

Chairman Wontumi

Chairman Wontumi known in real life as Bernard Antwi Boasiako is the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP.

According to Chairman Wontumi, he actually attended Prempeh College and revealed that he is not illiterate as been peddled around.

He has revealed that he started building his wealth at a young age, insisting he owns about 100 houses in Kumasi.

Wontumi launched a new radio and television station in Kumasi to help propagate the policies and programs of the ruling NPP as the campaign heats up into the 2020 elections.

The Chairman is said to own a Gold mine company in Obuasi.

He's a vociferous and firebrand Chairman of the NPP.

Earlier, he said he loves the NPP more than his wife adding that he will see to it that peace reigns in the NPP in the Ashanti Region.

"I love NPP, I love NPP even more than my wife, yes I love the NPP more than my wife. The NPP is in my blood," Chairman Wontumi stated.

He is an NPP stalwart who voices his mind. He said the incompetence of Mahama has ended his political career.

He said Mahama had the chance to show his competence and he blew it.

He added that when Mahama had the chance to make a difference in Ghana, he dashed it and therefore he can't return for the second time.