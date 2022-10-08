5 times NPP promised Ghanaians things will get better

Fast forward, four years on and the question on the lips of many is "Have these political assurances been met"

Here is a list of 5 promises assured Ghanaian people by the NPP that things will get better but have gone worse for Ghanaians.

NPP promises to pay rent in advance for Ghanaian youth

Prior to the 2020 general election, the NPP as their campaign message promised to pay the rent advance of the Ghanaian youth should they win the presidential and parliamentary polls.

According to Nana Akomea, a member of the NPP communications team, "government will in effect pay the rent Advance for you, and you pay the rent monthly to the scheme.

"In effect then, the NPP government in its next term will eliminate the big problem of rent advance facing the youth and indeed many other Ghanaians."

Have the hopes of these youths been met as stated by the NPP?

Nana Addo promised to reduce the government's borrowing

As promised in the NPP 2016 manifesto, the government had promised to reduce government borrowing from international bodies.

According to the NPP, Ghana was going to transform into a better growing economy far from foreign aid, which they dubbed "Ghana Beyond Aid" such of this lofty promise assured Ghanaians by the NPP has been just a fallacy and plain talk.

President Nana Akufo Addo said in his speeches "Yete sika so nso ekom di y3n" in local parlance. translated as "we are blessed as a country yet we cry of hunger"

This agenda of "Ghana beyond aid" has clearly been a wish on the lips without works.

$1 million per constituency

In the five years of the implementation of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government’s flagship program, $1 million per constituency under the government’s Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Program (IPEP), an infrastructure project is yet to be completed under the IPEP.

The point has been made time and again to the effect that Ghanaian political parties and governments are much more interested in coining beautiful and catchy slogans to win political favors without making conscious efforts to fulfill those promises to the citizenry. Therefore, one of the surest ways of ensuring that governments fulfill their promises to the people is by having citizens follow up on the progress of work with constant reminders.

NPP will revive Ghana's ailing economy - Ken Ofori-Atta

In July, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta rehashed the government’s resolve to revive the economy, assuring Ghanaians of a better economy.

Delivering the Mid-Year Review of the Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the Government for the 2022 financial year in Parliament, on July 25, 2022, Mr. Ofori Atta said the government has a track record of reviving the economy.

“We are not wavering at all in our resolve to turn this country around. Ours is a history of turning things around when the country is in crisis. When the NPP government took over the reins of government in 2017, we inherited a challenged economy under an IMF program, which we successfully turned around and exited the program in 27 months.” He said.

The country is certainly not out of the woods as revenues remain very low, and we have been left with billions in arrears to pay and more bills to pay from numerous contracts.

No village in Ghana will have a challenge with toilets - Bawumia

Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia constantly has assured and promised Ghanaians a better economy and nation during the NPP's resuming of office, four years and counting, and most of these promises have been nothing but a hoax.

Today, Ghana’s public debt has increased drastically, the government is struggling to service interest on public debt; as a result, lenders have started charging penalties on delayed interest payments.

Sadly, our debt levels are so high that we risk becoming a high-debt distress country.

Now, on the rant about data, available data points to your monumental failure to keep your word to the Ghanaian people.

Some of the promises Bawumia made include "No village in Ghana will have a challenge with toilet and water provision within 2 years of an NPP Government?"