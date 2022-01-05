50% benchmark value: Enough is enough – NDC calls on Ghanaians to resist economic hardships

The benchmark value discount policy reversal, he said will increase import duties and prices of items such as rice, poultry, mosquito coils, ceramic tiles cement paper bags, toilet soap, and laundry bar soap, pharmaceuticals, and matchet.

Addressing the press on the benchmark value on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, Sammy Gyamfi, singled out Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for criticism describing his stance on the issue of benchmark value reversal as "deceitful"

Accordingly, they [NPP government] have called on Ghanaians from all backgrounds to find a common cause and join hands to fight- back in order to regain socio-economic relief. "Enough is Enough!," he added.

Gyamfi dismissed claims that the reversal of the discounts was aimed at curbing imports and shoring up revenues at the port which he says has consistently witnessed increases in the last few years.

He described as "callous and insensitive" the decision to pass on the full cost of imports to importers when escalating prices of goods and services had become a major problem for Ghanaians.

Gyamfi urged the Akufo-Addo administration to look within and streamline expenditures some of which he classified as wasteful and align them with whatever revenues are raked in.