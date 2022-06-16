50% of Dome Kwabenya constituents likely to vote for Adwoa Safo - Survey

According to a survey by Global Info Analytics, 50.3 percent of voters in New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP’s constituency say they are “very likely or likely to vote” for her, whilst 30.6 percent are “very unlikely/unlikely to vote” for the MP.
The majority of voters in the Dome Kwabenya constituency have expressed interest in their embattled legislator, Sarah Adwoa Safo.
Meanwhile, some 19.2 percent of voters in the Dome Kwabenya constituency also say they are neutral.
“The outcome of the 2024 race in this constituency will be determined by several factors, the strength of change, and the loyalty of voters to Adwoa Safo and how she exits as well as the influence of the Christo Asafo church members,” the survey said added.
The survey further noted that 29.7% of the voters in the constituency stated that they believe Ghana is headed in the wrong direction, whilst 70.3% said it is headed in the right direction.
The survey however opined that Adwoa Safo may not seek re-election.
The Dome Kwabenya MP has been facing massive criticism from the public and her party following her absence from Parliament and governance.
The MP who is currently in the United States of America has explained her absence, saying she has to deal with some pressing family issues.
The Privileges Committee of Ghana’s Parliament has summoned her to appear before it on July 6, 2022, over her absenteeism.
The Privileges Committee has been tasked by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, to engage Adwoa Safo, Kennedy Agyapong, and Henry Quartey over complaints of chronic absenteeism brought against them.
The three are expected to give justifiable reasons for their absenteeism, failure of which actions will be taken to remove them from Parliament.
