The staunch supporters of the NPP are against the E-levy bill.
56% of NPP supporters against 1.75% E-levy – Survey
A survey conducted by Global Info Analytics has predicted that 56% of supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) want the government to reconsider the 1.75% tax on electronic transactions proposed in the 2022 budget.
Some officials in government believe the E-levy policy is key in transforming the country, though Ghanaians have rejected it.
The survey in general sampled 2,422 persons of voting age in 34 constituencies across the country and the survey which focused on governance, corruption, and politics, also revealed 58 percent of respondents believed the government is in the wrong direction.
Fifty-three (53%) percent of respondents also revealed they were not optimistic about the future direction of the country.
Thirty-three (33%) percent felt things would get better in the next 12 months, while 14 percent were on the fence.
However, 86 percent of supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters are against the E-levy whiles 3.23% said the bill should be passed.
According to the Executive Director of Global Info Analytics, Musa Danquah said the survey shows cross-party opposition to the e-levy.
He said: "I wasn't surprised, but what I was surprised by was, I was expecting it to be a bit higher than what we got."
"Those who think that the direction is going the wrong way is the same number that thinks the president is not doing a good job."
"If you watch the direction of the country, I think the number we have is exactly the same as was reported by Afrobarometer," he said on Accra-based Citi FM.
