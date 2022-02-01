56% of NPP supporters against 1.75% E-levy – Survey

Some officials in government believe the E-levy policy is key in transforming the country, though Ghanaians have rejected it.

The survey in general sampled 2,422 persons of voting age in 34 constituencies across the country and the survey which focused on governance, corruption, and politics, also revealed 58 percent of respondents believed the government is in the wrong direction.

Fifty-three (53%) percent of respondents also revealed they were not optimistic about the future direction of the country.

Pulse Ghana

Thirty-three (33%) percent felt things would get better in the next 12 months, while 14 percent were on the fence.

However, 86 percent of supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters are against the E-levy whiles 3.23% said the bill should be passed.

Pulse Ghana

According to the Executive Director of Global Info Analytics, Musa Danquah said the survey shows cross-party opposition to the e-levy.

He said: "I wasn't surprised, but what I was surprised by was, I was expecting it to be a bit higher than what we got."

"Those who think that the direction is going the wrong way is the same number that thinks the president is not doing a good job."