8 arrested for beating policeman in Mankessim

The Central Regional Police Command has arrested eight (8) people suspected of attacking at a police station at Mankessim in the Central Region.

They were accused of beating up a police officer at the station and freed some of the inmates.

Reports indicate that the incident happened after the police arrested a taxi driver who carried 10 passengers in his vehicle on the Winneba-Mankessim highway.

This infuriated the local youth who armed themselves with offensive weapons and attacked the Ekumfi Police Station beating up some police officers on duty in the process and releasing the driver from police custody.

The officers suspecting that the occupants were criminals, gave them a chase leading to the arrest of the driver at the Mankesim Zongo Junction.

Emmanuel Assan, the officer who was attacked by the youth has reportedly been discharged from hospital.