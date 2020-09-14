The NDC at the event which happened at the University of Professional Studies, Accra auditorium outlined a plethora of promises to Ghanaians which they will implement if they win the 2020 presidential stories.

Speaking at the event, flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama, appealed to Ghanaians to vote the party back to power for sustainable growth and prosperity for all.

He noted that the NDC will ensure sustainable growth and prosperity for all when voted back to power.

The NDC 2020 manifesto is themed titled: ‘People’s Manifesto: Jobs, Prosperity and more’.

The document which promises to fix the economy is divided into six areas: fixing the economy, promoting human development, providing infrastructure for growth, providing decent jobs, good governance, and corruption, and deepening international relations and foreign affairs.

PULSE.com.gh has perused the NDC Manifesto and compiled a number of ‘freebies’ promised by the opposition party.

Free Fertilizer and Other Agro-Inputs

The NDC says its next government will continue to provide free agro-inputs (fertiliser, insecticides, fungicides, etc.) and extension services to all cocoa farmers.

Free sanitary pads

The NDC 2020 manifesto has also promised to provide free sanitary pads to girls in school.

Provide free anti-snake serum Provide teachers with free tablets

The NDC Manifesto is promising to provide teachers with free tablets to facilitate teaching and learning (Teacher Motivation)

They have also promised to provide free Technical and Vocational Education at the secondary and tertiary levels.

Establish free Wi-Fi zones in all public and private tertiary institutions Provide free laptops to tertiary students to facilitate participation in virtual classes Free literacy skills

The NDC Manifesto revealed that free literacy skills for market women, commercial drivers, labourers, and head porters ‘kayayei’ etc. will be provided.