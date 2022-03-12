Ghanaians have had to deal with the hardship the current state of the economy brings - the massive depreciation of the Ghana Cedi to the US dollar and other foreign currencies, petrol and gas price increases, the purported proposed increase in electricity tariff by the Electricity Company of Ghana, to mention a few.
9 things that happened in government this week
The week just gone by has not been all gloomy and troubling for the Akufo-Addo led government.
According to the Information Ministry, the government this week (March 7th -11th, 2022) also undertook some positives.
Below are 9 of the successes projected by government this week;
- Construction of Agenda 111’s Bolgatanga East District Hospital at Katanga begis
- Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia cuts sod at Essikado W/R for construction of first of several planned model STEM-based JHSs to be built across the country
- Government removes VAT on active pharmaceutical ingredients, manufacturing inputs and selected finished pharmaceutical products in a bid to reduce cost of medicines in Ghana.
- US$2 million released by the government for evacuation of Ghanaian students in Ukraine.
- Online portal dubbed Non-Resident e-commerce/digital service(s) launched for non-resident digital service providers to pay tax as government continues to widen the tax net.
- Recruitment of medical doctors and dentist who have completed their housemanship
- Methodist University, Presbyterian University and Catholic University Colleges in Ghana granted Presidential Charter to award their own degrees.
- 8.8 million Ghanaians vaccinated against Covid-19 with about 127,000receiving boosting shots.
- US$105 million set aside by government to rehabilitate Vea, Tono and Kpone dams.
