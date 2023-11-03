95% of NPP MPs are supporting Dr. Bawumia to be the flagbearer – Annoh-Dompreh

While expressing optimism about the victory of Dr. Bawumia as the flagbearer of the NPP in an interview, the legislator said: “We know it is a foregone decision, Dr Bawumia is going to win hands down. It used to be around 80 percent. Now it’s moved higher. We are now doing like 95 percent of MPs who clearly believe that we should rally behind the Vice President. We are now hovering around 95 percent. It will even get better on the D-Day, and I think it’s looking extremely good. Our focus now is to ensure that after Saturday, we progress into a united front,” the Nsawam Adoagyiri MP said.

Over 200,000 delegates from across the country are expected to participate in the elections scheduled for Saturday, November 4, 2023.

The exercise, which will elect a flagbearer to represent the party in the 2024 General Elections, will take place in every constituency across all 16 regions of the country.

Relatedly, the General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Frimpong Kodua has said that the party will forge behind whoever wins the primaries.

He said that the aspirants have also agreed to accept the results of the primary and to put the interest of the party first.

Pulse Ghana

“We were able to get all the four aspirants to sign an undertaking and in summary, they are to accept the primary results, and promote peace and cohesion,” Koduah said. “If they don’t win, they will not resign from the party and, support the winner of the primary.”The aspirants have also agreed to “ensure and enforce mechanisms that have been established by the party and also work within the timelines and duration that have been established by the party from now till the results are declared and to respect the decision of the delegates of our party.”

The Chairman of the Council of Elders, at the commencement of the meeting, bemoaned the state of the party, indicating that it had been plunged into disunity by the selfish interests of some individuals.

