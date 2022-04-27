RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

A Bawumia/Alan ticket for NPP will be difficult to attain – Kwadwo Mpiani

Authors:

Evans Annang

Kwadwo Mpiani, a former Chief of Staff under President John Agyekum Kufour, has said that pairing Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Alan Kyeremanteng for the 2024 elections will be difficult.

Kwadwo Okyere Mpiani
He said making that pairing looks difficult than what many people are perceiving.

Speaking in an interview in Accra, Mr. Mpianim said candidates look at compatibility with their running mates before they make such choices.

“It is easier said than done. I do not think you will just pick anybody as your running mate if you are not compatible. You cannot work with the person. If you can work with anybody in the party to be your running mate, then maybe what he is saying can be done.”

“But even with that, the problem as I see here is, who is going to be the Presidential candidate and who will be the running mate?”, he said.

“In politics, we all have our ambitions. Maybe it is my ambition to be a President, not a Vice President. Why do you join me with another person to become a Vice Presidential Candidate?”

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen
In an interview on Citi FM, Nana Aakomea, a former Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) suggested that the party should pair the Vice President and Alan Kyeremanyeng.

He said for the first time in the history of the party, there are two strong competitors from the north and south divide that satisfy the criteria to lead the party.

"The party should be able to have a consensus and have the two leading candidates, run together. For a very simple reason, for the first time, the two leading candidates satisfy the North-South divide. If Alan won, he is most likely to choose a candidate from the North, if Bawumia won, he is most likely to choose a candidate from the South. It is going to resolve an acrimonious situation that the party may not be able to recover from.”

"I would want a certain consensus to be built within the party to have the two of them run together. As to who becomes running mate, we should leave it to them once the party feels that is the way should go," he said in an interview on Citi TV.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

