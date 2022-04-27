A Bawumia/Alan ticket for NPP will be difficult to attain – Kwadwo Mpiani

Speaking in an interview in Accra, Mr. Mpianim said candidates look at compatibility with their running mates before they make such choices.

“It is easier said than done. I do not think you will just pick anybody as your running mate if you are not compatible. You cannot work with the person. If you can work with anybody in the party to be your running mate, then maybe what he is saying can be done.”

“But even with that, the problem as I see here is, who is going to be the Presidential candidate and who will be the running mate?”, he said.

“In politics, we all have our ambitions. Maybe it is my ambition to be a President, not a Vice President. Why do you join me with another person to become a Vice Presidential Candidate?”

Pulse Ghana

In an interview on Citi FM, Nana Aakomea, a former Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) suggested that the party should pair the Vice President and Alan Kyeremanyeng.

He said for the first time in the history of the party, there are two strong competitors from the north and south divide that satisfy the criteria to lead the party.

"The party should be able to have a consensus and have the two leading candidates, run together. For a very simple reason, for the first time, the two leading candidates satisfy the North-South divide. If Alan won, he is most likely to choose a candidate from the North, if Bawumia won, he is most likely to choose a candidate from the South. It is going to resolve an acrimonious situation that the party may not be able to recover from.”