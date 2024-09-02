A Plus lists Mahama's 'achievements in just 4 years', says Akufo-Addo has failed

A Plus, known for his outspoken views on politics in an interview on Accra-based Hitz FM, outlined Mahama's key achievements, emphasising that they were accomplished within a relatively short period compared to Nana Addo's presidency.

He said John Mahama had just four years in power and I was very happy the last time Nana Akufo-Addo said, "John Mahama is the only president who had just four years. I was so excited. Sometimes, I feel like Akufo-Addo has something against Dr Bawumia and it hurts because what he said was an endorsement of John Mahama's achievements.

"Akufo-Addo said John Mahama had just four years - he's the only person. He thinks he is making fun of him. Akufo-Addo has forgotten that when they were making fun of him for drinking Kalyppo, that is what we took advantage of. So, he has to be very careful what he says."

A Plus went on to list some of the achievements of Mahama in the four years he was in office from the health sector improvement to education, and infrastructure development.

"If you say John Mahama had just four years, yes. The only person who had just four years is the one who built your new port. After Kwame Nkrumah, nobody had built a new port. In just four years, he built you a new airport and a new harbour. In just four years, he built you a Ridge Hospital. He built your Bank of Ghana Hospital. He built the Afari Government Hospital.

In the educational sector, A Plus said Mahama's policies including the introduction of the Free Senior High School (SHS) programme, were highlighted as a major achievement, adding that Mahama started the Free SHS progressively.

"John Mahama is the one who, you see that place going to chain homes, what he created there? There are too many things and I'll say it here. John Mahama began Free SHS progressively. He said, let's start progressive - let's start with the day students then we will bring the boarders in. He started building all the E-blocks across the country in just four years," he said.

A Plus indicated that he is disappointed with the performance of Nana Addo and the NPP government.

"And all those things that your Mahama was doing. I knew that Akufo-Addo would do better, honestly. Let's get rid of this guy and bring Akufo-Addo. Akufo-Addo came, he said he was going to stop galamsey. He knows those who do galamsey. I won’t be surprised if he benefits from it," A Plus added.

A Plus questioned the NPP administration's achievements and effectiveness, suggesting that Nana Addo's government has struggled to match the pace and impact of Mahama’s initiatives.

This comparison, according to A Plus, underscores what he sees as a need for a reassessment of the current administration's policies and performance.