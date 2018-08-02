About 50 NDC MPs tricked to endorse Mahama - MP claims

news

The Member of Parliament for Yunyoo constituency in the Northern region, Joseph Bipoba Naabu has protested the inclusion of his name on the list that allegedly endorsed the candidature of former President John Mahama.

"The fifty MPs in question signed up believing they were signing an attendance book in Parliament," he said.

Over ninety-four (94) MPs on the Minority side have declared Mahama as their preferred choice to lead the NDC in its quest to regain power in 2020.

But the Yunyoo MP said the NDC will be doomed in the 2020 elections if it elects Mahama as its flagbearer again.

Naabu speaking with the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday said: "Myself I was tricked that it was a certain document that we were to sign with the attendance book."

He explained that although he did not specifically signed the list that was circulating in the media because of his allegiance to the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin and MP for Nadowli West in the Upper West region, his name was included on that list.

The Yunyoo MP and Richard Quashigah, Member for Keta made it abundantly clear to the signature hunters that their allegiance was elsewhere.

Quashigah had said he was for Prof. Joshua Alabi, Naabu said he was for Mr Bagbin.