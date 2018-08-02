Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

About 50 NDC MPs tricked to endorse Mahama - MP claims


Agenda 2020 About 50 NDC MPs tricked to endorse Mahama - MP claims

Over ninety-four (94) MPs on the Minority side have declared Mahama as their preferred choice to lead the NDC.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Former President John Mahama play

Former President John Mahama

The Member of Parliament for Yunyoo constituency in the Northern region, Joseph Bipoba Naabu has protested the inclusion of his name on the list that allegedly endorsed the candidature of former President John Mahama.

"The fifty MPs in question signed up believing they were signing an attendance book in Parliament," he said.

Over ninety-four (94) MPs on the Minority side have declared Mahama as their preferred choice to lead the NDC in its quest to regain power in 2020.

READ MORE: NDC will remain in opposition if... - Sekou Nkrumah

But the Yunyoo MP said the NDC will be doomed in the 2020 elections if it elects Mahama as its flagbearer again.

Naabu speaking with the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday said: "Myself I was tricked that it was a certain document that we were to sign with the attendance book."

He explained that although he did not specifically signed the list that was circulating in the media because of his allegiance to the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin and MP for Nadowli West in the Upper West region, his name was included on that list.

READ MORE: Mahama to lead NDC 'bad news' - MP

The Yunyoo MP and Richard Quashigah, Member for Keta made it abundantly clear to the signature hunters that their allegiance was elsewhere.

Quashigah had said he was for Prof. Joshua Alabi, Naabu said he was for Mr Bagbin.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

NDC's Agenda 2020: Elikplim Agbemava, NDC's surest bet for victory pops up NDC's Agenda 2020 Elikplim Agbemava, NDC's surest bet for victory pops up
Corruption Fight: Politicians fear passage of RTI Bill - Chief Corruption Fight Politicians fear passage of RTI Bill - Chief
Banks Merger: Ghanaians will save under their beds over banks collapse – NDC man Banks Merger Ghanaians will save under their beds over banks collapse – NDC man
Ambition: Zylofon boss Nana Appiah Mensah to contest for MP? Ambition Zylofon boss Nana Appiah Mensah to contest for MP?
Agenda 2020: NDC opens presidential nomination Agenda 2020 NDC opens presidential nomination
NDC Elections: Confusion rocks NDC MPs over Mahama's endorsement NDC Elections Confusion rocks NDC MPs over Mahama's endorsement

Recommended Videos

Mustapha Abdul-Hamid: Ofori Atta’s opinion does not stand in Akuffo Addo's SHS vision Mustapha Abdul-Hamid Ofori Atta’s opinion does not stand in Akuffo Addo's SHS vision
Electoral Commission: Nana Addo swears in Jean Mensa as new EC chair Electoral Commission Nana Addo swears in Jean Mensa as new EC chair
Amissah Arthur's Wife Laments: Did you really know my husband? - Matilda Amissah Arthur Amissah Arthur's Wife Laments Did you really know my husband? - Matilda Amissah Arthur



Top Articles

1 Without Permit NPP thugs, police destroy Hassan Ayariga's propertybullet
2 Official Jean Mensa sworn in as new EC Chairbullet
3 Ambition Zylofon boss Nana Appiah Mensah to contest for MP?bullet
4 Democracy Nana Addo not in charge - NDC MP Alban Bagbinbullet
5 Bank of Ghana Collapsed banks existed to serve political...bullet
6 Agenda 2020 Mahama to lead NDC 'bad news' - MPbullet
7 Jean Mensa New EC Chairperson to be sworn in todaybullet
8 Legal Tussle Supreme Court throws out injunction against...bullet
9 Unperturbed 94 MPs endorsing Mahama move laughable -...bullet
10 Corruption Fight I didn't come to serve to enrich...bullet

Related Articles

Agenda 2020 Mahama to lead NDC 'bad news' - MP
Ghana Card Saga NPP plotting to rig 2020 elections - Minority
Agenda 2020 Akufo-Addo will seek re-election in 2020 – Gabby Otchere-Darko assures
Rebuttal Mahama exposes Nana Addo over 'ghost projects'
Victory 2020 Do away with selfish tendencies, corruption - Rawlings charges NDC
Founder Rawlings weeps for NDC
Agenda 2020 NDC will remain in opposition if... - Sekou Nkrumah
Opposition Party NDC ‘sells out’ Nii Lante; says it will be absurd to free Abuga Pele
Agenda 2020 Suspended Sammy Crabbe joins NPP chairmanship race
NDC Race Benjamin Kunbour's posters pop up for NDC National Chairman

Top Videos

1 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
2 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
3 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
4 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
5 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
6 Politics Akufo-Addo summons US ambassador over 'shithole' commentbullet
7 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
8 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
9 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return...bullet
10 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet

Politics

Fuseini Issah, MP for Okakwei North
Presidency Mahama for 2020 will be an advantage for NPP - MP
Haruna Iddrisu denies rejecting Mahama's 2020 candidature
Haruna Iddrisu denies rejecting Mahama's 2020 candidature
‘You can’t hang me for corruption; I’m too clean’ – Nana Addo
Corruption Fight ‘You can’t hang me for corruption; I’m too clean’ – Nana Addo
Corruption I paid GH¢2,000 each to Assembly members - Rejected DCE nominee