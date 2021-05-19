Abraham Amaliba abandons NDC MP in court over dual citizenship

His request was granted by the court but the then MP-elect defied the court orders and was sworn in as part of the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic on January 7, 2021.

The lead counsel representing the MP in the case Abraham Amaliba informed the court of his decision to recuse himself from the case on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

Earlier, he took an objection which sought to have the presiding judge, Justice Kwasi Boakye, recuse himself from the case.

He had accused Justice Boakye of being biased and having a predetermined judgment.

Justice Kwasi Boakye cited CI 47, that time was of the essence and gave Amaliba three days to amend his answers and send copies to the parties involved for them to respond in time before the set date.

At Wednesday's hearing on May 12, 2021, Amaliba contended that the judge must put the case on hold due to what he described as the likelihood of bias.

He said the judge had already determined the case during the hearing of the injunction when he held that Gyakye should have renounced his Canadian citizenship at the time of nominations and not during the actual voting.

Amaliba stated that the judge had said something in relation to Article 94(2), which states that a person seeking to be an MP should be a Ghanaian.