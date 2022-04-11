Absenteeism in Parliament: I'm ready to face Privileges Committee — Kennedy Agyapong

His reactions come after the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, hauled him [Kennedy Agyapong], and the MP for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, as well as the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey to the Privileges Committee.

Adwoa Safo and Kennedy Agyapong have absented themselves from Parliament for a while and Henry Quartey also absented himself for more than 15 days without permission.

Pulse Ghana

Kennedy Agyapong speaking on the development on Accra-based Happy FM, said "I was supposed to go back to America for review on the 27th of January, because of E-Levy and Ghana First, I have sacrificed it and I am here."

The maverick MP said "I have read the law it affects a person who has absented themselves from Parliament for fifteen straight days. Not the number of absenteeism across a term. If so, a lot of MPs will be sacked.