Accountability has become scarce under Nana Addo — Dr. Apaak

Speaking on Accra-based 3FM, he said "Sometimes the way Parliament works can be a bit frustrating because there are certain issues and instances that will require immediate action or immediate response but the structures and the interphase between the Executive and Legislature creates opportunities for circumventions and sometimes delays."

He said several questions have been filed to sector ministers but answers have not been provided.

He cited the Minister for Finance Ken Ofori-Atta as the worst culprit to furnish Parliament with details on the economy and the expenditures of the government.

"Before we rose, the Minister of Finance was slated to come before Parliament to answer some seventeen (17) questions, and these questions are questions that were filed going as far back as June 2021. He failed to show up and that was the same day he chose to address the Press on measures the NPP government is putting in place to resolve the current economic distress that the country is facing when he was supposed to be in Parliament.