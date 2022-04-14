According to him, the government doesn't accept scrutiny and also not accountable to Ghanaians.
Accountability has become scarce under Nana Addo — Dr. Apaak
The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak has said the government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has no integrity.
Speaking on Accra-based 3FM, he said "Sometimes the way Parliament works can be a bit frustrating because there are certain issues and instances that will require immediate action or immediate response but the structures and the interphase between the Executive and Legislature creates opportunities for circumventions and sometimes delays."
He said several questions have been filed to sector ministers but answers have not been provided.
He cited the Minister for Finance Ken Ofori-Atta as the worst culprit to furnish Parliament with details on the economy and the expenditures of the government.
"Before we rose, the Minister of Finance was slated to come before Parliament to answer some seventeen (17) questions, and these questions are questions that were filed going as far back as June 2021. He failed to show up and that was the same day he chose to address the Press on measures the NPP government is putting in place to resolve the current economic distress that the country is facing when he was supposed to be in Parliament.
"I wish we can ask President Nana Akuffo-Ado why he has made accountability a difficult thing to do because he campaigned on the promise to operate a transparent and accountable government; yet accountability has become a scarce commodity in almost every sector under the Akufo-Ado Bawumia government," Apaak said.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh