Adomako Baafi steps down as NPP Communications Director

Baafi took over the as the Communications Director after Nana Akomea was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of State Transport Company by President Akufo-Addo.

The acting Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party, Adomako Baafi has resigned his position with immediate effect.

He claims the role is hindering his passion to campaign for the party in the hinterlands.

According to him, his love for working at the grassroots would be impeded if he keeps the position as Director of Communications.

Baafi took over the as the Communications Director after Nana Akomea was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of State Transport Company by President Akufo-Addo.

“I want to be with the masses. I cannot be sitting in the office and all the time meetings upon meetings and things are going wrong. The party leadership should understand me…it is not anger.. the party should also bear with me", he said.

"The best thing was after the election of new executives, some appointments should have been made”, he added.

This news comes in the wake of the mass resignation of serial callers of the party in the Ashanti Region.

The serial callers burnt every communication gadget the ruling party procured for them for communication purposes in defense of government policies and programmes.

They also burnt sim cards and used recharge cards they said they bought with their own money.

The serial callers claimed they have been abandoned while those at the echelons of power, mentioning the regional minister in particular, are ‘chopping’ with impunity, after their little bonfire session warned their members region-wide to desist from further calling or texting into local radio stations on behalf of government henceforth.

