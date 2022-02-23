Adwoa Safo deletes TikTok account after Kennedy Agyapong’s rants

The former deputy Majority Leader has been absent from Parliament since the House resumed sitting in January 2022. Her absence from Parliament is affecting and causing the NPP, since they don’t have the numbers to ensure the controversial E-levy is passed into law.

This behaviour by the Dome/Kwabenya legislator has infuriated her colleagues, especially, Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong who has been revealing all the efforts by the NPP to get Adwoa Safo, who is currently in the United States back in town.

Mr. Agyapong in an interview with GTV Breakfast on February 21, 2022, made some revelations about the Dome/Kwabenya MP stating that “she has failed in life for demanding to be made Deputy Majority Leader before she comes to Parliament”.

He further added that “her absence from Parliament for more than 15 days could declare her seat vacant, while she continues to dance on TikTok”.

But barely 24 hours after being accused of shirking her responsibilities to the people of Dome/Kwabenya and engaging in fanciful activities on social media, Adwoa Safo has deactivated her TikTok account.

The account had about three videos of the Dome Kwabenya MP dancing and singing.

TikTok is an app known in China as Douyin and is a video-focused social networking service which hosts a variety of short-form user videos, from genres like pranks, stunts, tricks, jokes, dance, and entertainment with durations from 15 seconds to three minutes.