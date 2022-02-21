Adwoa Safo is sabotaging NPP because she wasn’t made Dep. Majority Leader - Ken Agyapong

Speaking in an interview on GTV, the outspoken lawmaker said Adwoa Safo is demanding to be the Deputy Majority Leader before she will come to parliament.

”She says she wants to be a Deputy Majority Leader, that woman has failed in life. A whole Minister, a cabinet Minister now demanding that she should be made a Deputy Majority Leader before she comes. She should go to hell”, Ken said.

“She doesn’t come to Parliament and she is on TikTok dancing. Excuse me Dome Kwabenya is not for Apostle Kwadwo Safo”, he added.

Hon. Agyapong’s rants comes at a time when reports indicate that the NPP is planning on sacking the Dome Kwabenya MP from the party and declaring her seat vacant.

Deputy Trade and Industry Minister, Michael Kofi Okyere Baafi, last week accused Adwoa Safo of sabotaging government business.

Pulse Ghana

The New Juabeng South MP said the former Deputy Majority Leader’s continuous absence in Parliament is making government business in the chamber difficult.

Speaking on Kumasi-based Hello FM, Michael Kofi Okyere Baafi said Adwoa Safo is causing the NPP problems.