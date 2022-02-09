Adwoa Safo is sabotaging us in Parliament - NPP MP

Speaking in an interview on Okay FM, Hon. Baafi said it is high time the party leadership in Parliament called her to order.

He said Sarah Adwoa Safo has clearly been attempting to use her seat as a bargaining chip and in essence has been working to sabotage the government.

"136 of us; the NPP MPs go to Parliament except for one person, Adwoa Safo. When you ask the leaders they refuse to give straight answers. We don’t know where Adwoa Safo is. She doesn’t come to parliament and it’s worrying . . . clearly her behaviour shows she wants to sabotage NPP; I’m speaking on authority.”

She is to be blamed for all our problems. If you’re sick, you don’t have to blackmail the party. We need to call a spade a spade, " he fumed.

Hon. Baafi’s rant comes off the back of a recent one by Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.

Pulse Ghana

He accused some members of the NPP block in parliament of working to undermine the government. Speaking in a radio interview, Kennedy Agyapong hit out at some of his colleagues whom he says are unwilling to sacrifice their time for the passing of the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy).

Kennedy Agyapong condemned their attitude and asked them to quit their positions if they lack the spirit to sacrifice for the party and Ghanaians.