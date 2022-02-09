He said the government’s struggles in Parliament can be attributed to the Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament.
Adwoa Safo is sabotaging us in Parliament - NPP MP
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for New Juabeng South, Michael Okyere Baafi has called out Sarah Adwoa Safo for her truancy in Parliament.
Speaking in an interview on Okay FM, Hon. Baafi said it is high time the party leadership in Parliament called her to order.
He said Sarah Adwoa Safo has clearly been attempting to use her seat as a bargaining chip and in essence has been working to sabotage the government.
"136 of us; the NPP MPs go to Parliament except for one person, Adwoa Safo. When you ask the leaders they refuse to give straight answers. We don’t know where Adwoa Safo is. She doesn’t come to parliament and it’s worrying . . . clearly her behaviour shows she wants to sabotage NPP; I’m speaking on authority.”
She is to be blamed for all our problems. If you’re sick, you don’t have to blackmail the party. We need to call a spade a spade, " he fumed.
Hon. Baafi’s rant comes off the back of a recent one by Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.
He accused some members of the NPP block in parliament of working to undermine the government. Speaking in a radio interview, Kennedy Agyapong hit out at some of his colleagues whom he says are unwilling to sacrifice their time for the passing of the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy).
Kennedy Agyapong condemned their attitude and asked them to quit their positions if they lack the spirit to sacrifice for the party and Ghanaians.
“If you are not ready to be an MP, leave the post. Nobody forced you to be an MP. We are sick and tired of your bogus attitude. People are scared to tell you but I will because I don’t fear anyone. I have to go for check-up but I’m here because of my party and country.”
