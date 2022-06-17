Adwoa Safo shares photos of her son graduating from US school

RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Embattled legislator for the Dome-Kwabenya constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo has shared photos and congratulated her son, Kelvin Ohene Kantanka Safo-Agyapong for graduating from middle school.

The young man graduated from Applewild School, a boarding and day school in Massachusetts, United States of America.

Kelvin Ohene Kantanka Safo-Agyapong's cert.
Kelvin passed out with a middle school diploma certificate to certify that he completed the prescribed course of study.

The graduation ceremony took place on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

The MP’s photos on social media showed Kelvin smiling and elegantly dressed.

Congratulations Kelvin. Mum is proud of you,” the MP for Dome-Kwabenya wrote.

Meanwhile, she is expected to appear before members of the Parliament’s Privileges Committee on July 6 either in person or via video conferencing platform Zoom.

