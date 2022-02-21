RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Adwoa Sarfo has failed in life; she should go to hell - Ken Agyapong jabs baby mama

Authors:

Evans Effah

Firebrand legislator, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has taken another jab at her baby mama and colleague Member of Parliament (MP), Sarah Adwoa Sarfo again.

Kennedy Agyapong and Adwoa Sarfo
Kennedy Agyapong and Adwoa Sarfo

The Assin Central MP, has expressed his disappointment at the Dome–Kwabenya MP for holding the New Patriotic Party to ransom.

In a latest interview with GTV Breakfast Show, February 21, 2022, the business mogul said his baby mama’s absence from parliament is affecting the majority in the House.

According to Mr. Agyapong, Adwoa Sarfo has “failed in life” for demanding to be Deputy Majority Leader, when she is currently a cabinet minister.

She said she wants to be a Deputy Majority Leader, that woman has failed in life, a whole Cabinet Minister now demanding to be made a Deputy Majority Leader before she comes,” he said.

The angry legislator said the Dome–Kwabenya MP should know her constituency is not for her father, Apostle Kojo Sarfo.

To him, even though he has children with the Member of Parliament he will not defend her for what she is doing to the party.

Don’t think I have two kids with her and therefore I will never speak the truth even at gunpoint I will speak the truth and die.”

“Excuse me’, Parliament is not for the Apostle Kojo Sarfo. People are insulting me because I went there to campaign for her”, he said.

He also alleged that Adwoa Sarfo does not show up in parliament but is always on Tiktok dancing.

The absence of Adwoa Sarfo from Parliament comes at a time when the Majority group is looking to use its slight numerical advantage to pass the controversial E-Levy Bill.

A Member of Parliament who absents him or herself for 15 straight working days without permission risks losing their seats.

That is the situation Dome-Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo, finds herself, with sources stating that moves to declare her seat vacant will be triggered this week.

Watch video below;

E-Levy: Kennedy Agyapong... - Ghana Broadcasting Corporation | Facebook

Authors:

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.

