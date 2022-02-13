He said this on Accra based Oman FM.

“NPP has a problem. Adwoa Sarfo is holding the whole NPP to ransom. I am telling you the truth, it's not because i have two kids with her so I wouldn't talk when she errs. What is going on in NPP. We pamper certain people to become tin-gods in the party,” he fumed.

The Assin Central NPP MP also bemoaned the current bickering in the party.

He opined that some members of the NPP are peeved at the way some appointments are being done as well how some members are being treated.

Citing an example in Afia Akoto, a former Deputy Executive Secretary of MASLOC; he said her sack was untenable.

“I’m told Afia Akoto has been sacked from MASLOC. They say she got married to an NDC man so they sacked her,” he said on Accra-based OMAN FM.