Evans Effah

Fire brand legislator, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong says her colleague Member of Parliament for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Adwoa Sarfo, is holding the party to ransom.

Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong.

According to Mr. Agyapong, the Dome Kwabenya MP is sabotaging the NPP.

He said this on Accra based Oman FM.

“NPP has a problem. Adwoa Sarfo is holding the whole NPP to ransom. I am telling you the truth, it's not because i have two kids with her so I wouldn't talk when she errs. What is going on in NPP. We pamper certain people to become tin-gods in the party,” he fumed.

The Assin Central NPP MP also bemoaned the current bickering in the party.

He opined that some members of the NPP are peeved at the way some appointments are being done as well how some members are being treated.

Citing an example in Afia Akoto, a former Deputy Executive Secretary of MASLOC; he said her sack was untenable.

“I’m told Afia Akoto has been sacked from MASLOC. They say she got married to an NDC man so they sacked her,” he said on Accra-based OMAN FM.

The legislator believes that the party’s action against members will be detrimental, stressing that there is the need for something to be done about the situation.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.

