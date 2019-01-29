He said with unity, the NDC will win power from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to him, "We must all kill ourselves a little so that the party can come back into government and when the party comes back to government, I assure you the party will also kill itself a little for you."

Speaking to delegates at the Afadjato South Constituency in the Volta Region on Monday, January 28, 2019, Mahama stated that the leadership of the NDC had learnt lessons from the party's defeat in the 2016 general elections.

"Our foot soldiers and our grassroots are also entitled to the fair share of the national cake. In the past, when we were cadres of the revolution, we sacrificed our lives so that our nation will be better. But we’ve moved into another era, the era of democracy, and, so, you have party foot soldiers, grassroots who work for the party hoping that when the party wins and comes into power their lives will also get better.

"And, so, if a party chairman or a party’s branch women’s organiser or branch chairman also has a child who qualifies as a Ghanaian to be able to get a scholarship, why not? We should give him a scholarship. If he has a son who is qualified to enter the army or police, as long as he’s qualified, why not? He should also have the opportunity," he added.