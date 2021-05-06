RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Aggrieved Ejisu youth begs Nana Addo to sack MCE

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Some aggrieved youth of Ejisu in the Ejisu Municipality of the Ashanti region are pushing for the removal of the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the area, Beatrice Serwah Derkyi.

Ejisu youth
Ejisu youth Pulse Ghana

According to the youth, the MCE is incompetent and has performed poorly since her appointment.

Recommended articles

The youth clad in red bands and wielding placards addressing the press said the MCE is part of the reason some Ghanaians have resorted to social media to demand the President to fix the country.

Beatrice Serwah Derkyi
Beatrice Serwah Derkyi Pulse Ghana

Secretary of the aggrieved youth, Osei Dennis, therefore, called on the President to 'fix' the MCE first by not reappointing her.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Here are ways to naturally enlarge the male organ

Penis: Here are ways to naturally enlarge this male organ [Medical News Today]

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina [Credit: Improving Men's Libido]

The health benefits of papaya seeds are unbelievable

Pawpaw: The health benefits of papaya seeds are unbelievable [15 Health Benefits]

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders (video)

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders