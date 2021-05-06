Aggrieved Ejisu youth begs Nana Addo to sack MCE

According to the youth, the MCE is incompetent and has performed poorly since her appointment.
Some aggrieved youth of Ejisu in the Ejisu Municipality of the Ashanti region are pushing for the removal of the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the area, Beatrice Serwah Derkyi.
The youth clad in red bands and wielding placards addressing the press said the MCE is part of the reason some Ghanaians have resorted to social media to demand the President to fix the country.
Secretary of the aggrieved youth, Osei Dennis, therefore, called on the President to 'fix' the MCE first by not reappointing her.
