RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Agric Minister impressed with general overview of agriculture in Oti Region

Evans Effah

The Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriye Akoto, has expressed optimism for agriculture growth within the Oti Region.

The Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriye Akoto tours Oti Region
The Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriye Akoto tours Oti Region

This, according to the minister, indicates a positive sign that commitment to addressing few bottlenecks in production value chain will upscale.

Recommended articles

Dr. Afriyie Akoto made the remarks at the Oti Regional Coordinating Council (ORCC) on Sunday, November 6, 2022.

He noted that Oti Region has a number of valleys that could be suitable for rice production, therefore, urged farmers in the region to take advantage of it.

He was excited that Oti Region which did not have rice-producing potential now has a different narrative.

He could not understand why Ghana should import food items from foreign countries while ''our soil supports different kinds of crops''.

"Going around the country, I see great agricultural potential so why should we continue to import food items? He quizzed.

Dr. Afriyie Akoto urged the farmers to save the proceeds from their labour and inject it into their business.

In that case, he said, they would be able to raise enough funds to buy machinery.

He however added that he would table the requests of farmers to the government and get them feedback on government's decision.

The time has come to increase yield and that can happen by mechanising agriculture", he averred.

The Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriye Akoto tours Oti Region
The Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriye Akoto tours Oti Region Pulse Ghana

The Regional Agricultural Director for Oti Region, Mr. Oberien Nyarko, was hopeful the region will step up the production of foodstuff to at least feed the region.

He maintained that foodstuffs in the region cost less but when transported to the cities, the prizes are inflated to unreasonable levels.

For instance, he disclosed during a presentation that a tuber of yam costs GHS10.00 at the farm gates but when transported to the cities, it is sold at GHS24.00.

The minister used the chance to vehemently debunk the assertion that there was food shortage in the country.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Boakye Agyarko

Forgive NPP for Akufo-Addo’s reckless comments - Boakye Agyarko begs Kwabre residents

Osei Kyei Mensa-Bonsu and Ken Ofori-Atta

We all support Ofori-Atta's sacking — Kyei Mensah-Bonsu

Kofi Bentil

#KuMePreko Demo: Address citizen's concerns and look beyond the numbers – Kofi Bentil to government

Kwasi Kyei Darkwah and Ken Ofori-Atta

I think the President owes Ken Ofori-Atta so he refused to fire him — KKD