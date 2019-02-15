He said the punishment is a slap on our democracy.

“We are not helping our democracy in any way with the way we are running our House,” Muntaka Mubarak said in a Citi News interview.

“I am worried and disappointed because look at the kind of things he keeps doing and this is the kind of apology he renders and Parliaments accepts it…”

Kennedy Agyapong was dragged to the Privileges Committee of Parliament having described the House as useless for having Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu as its Majority leader on Accra-based Net2 TV in June 2018.

The committee report recommended a reprimand or suspension of Kennedy Agyapong for the rest of the session of Parliament.

The Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Oquaye reprimanded Kennedy Agyapong after his apology.

Kennedy Agyapong admitted that he erred back in June 2018 for the utterances concerning the Majority leader and said he has apologized.