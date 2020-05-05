After several months of dithering, John Mahama, will be naming his running mate.

Mahama was overwhelmingly endorsed by NDC delegates more than a year ago, but seven months into the 2020 presidential election, he is yet to present the name of his running mate to the party's Council of Elders for deliberation.

After careful consideration of a list of comrades, the Special Vetting committee has put forward the following candidates.

Zanetor Rawlings

Some of the names being bandied around are the venerable economist Prof Kwesi Botchwey, finance and banking expert Dr. Kwabena Duffour.

Others are Dr. Zanetor Rawlings Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey, former Managing Director of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), Kwame Awuah Darko, and Kwesi Ahwoi.

Professor Kwesi Botchwey

The Committee will meet John Mahama to review the capabilities of the shortlisted vice presidential nominees to ensure that the best is chosen to compliment the presidential candidate.

Based on regional balance, professional competencies, political expediency, public appeal, gender balance, succession plan, etc.

Kwabena Duffuor

The aforementioned names have popped up to be one of the likely preferred choices of the presidential candidate John Mahama.