Akufo-Addo-Bawumia achievements that no other government in history can boast of

It is rare for a government to have a few historic achievements, but the Bawumia-Akufo-Addo tandem have a whole litany of them.

Below is a comprehensive and exhaustive list of the historic achievements of the ruling NPP government which separate them from any other government in Ghanaian history.

List of Historic Achievements by the NPP Government

National ID Card with A unique identifier

The NPP government implemented a national ID card for all Ghanaians with a unique identifier.

The Ghana Card has led to finding 14,000 ghost workers at the National Service Scheme, saving the government Ghc 112m every year. The card also helped SSNIT find ghost pensions and since 2018, enabled them to save Ghc 347m that would otherwise have been squandered by unscrupulous individuals.

It also led to weeding out 533 ghost workers from the Controller and Accountant General (CAGD) payroll which will also save the government a lot of money.

Digital Property Address System

Every location in Ghana, whether on water or land, has now got a digital address for the first time in our history.

Mobile money interoperability

For the first time in our history, Ghana has implemented mobile money interoperability between telcos and between mobile wallets and bank accounts. This is the first in Africa.

Universal QR Code payment system

For the first time in history, Ghana has implemented a universal QR code payment system covering mobile wallets and bank accounts. This is the first in Africa.

Ghana Pay

Ghana Pay is a bank-wide mobile money wallet. This is the first in Africa and the first in the world.

Opening Bank Accounts At Home

For the first time in Ghanaian history, citizens can open a bank account from the comfort of their homes using the Ghana Card.

Provision of Widespread Tax Identification Numbers

For the first time in history, over 80% of adults in Ghana have tax identification numbers. A significant increase from 4% in 2016.

Medical drones

For the first time in Ghanaian history, drones are used for the delivery of critical medicines and blood to remote communities. Ghana now has the largest medical drone delivery service in the world.

One District, One Factory

Ghana is implementing one district, one factory for the first time in history, The Akufo-Addo-Bawumia tandem have established more factories than any government since independence.

Automobile industry

For the first time in Ghanaian history, there is a booming automobile industry. Vehicles like VW, Toyota, Nissan, Peugeot and others are all being assembled in Ghana.

Paperless clearing at ports

For the first time in history, Ghana has paperless clearing at the ports.

Digitised Passport Acquisition

For the first time in history, you can apply for your passport from home and when it is done it will be delivered to you at your doorstep.

Digitised Drivers Licence Acquisition

For the first time in history, Ghana has digitised the acquisition of a driver’s license, making the process hassle-free and cutting out corrupt middlemen.

Public Services platform (Ghana.gov)

For the first time in our history, Ghana has implemented the Ghana.gov platform, a one-stop shop for public service delivery with 1,018 government agencies on the platform.

Ghanaians requiring any public service can log onto the platform, apply, pay and have their service rendered without contacting any middleman or leaving their homes.

NHIS Renewal on Phones

For the first time in history, Ghanaians can renew NHIS membership from mobile phones.

East of access to student loans

For the first time in history, students can apply for student loans without the need for a guarantor, needing only a Ghana card.

Motor Insurance Database

For the first time in history, Ghanaians and law enforcement can find out the insurance status of any vehicle on their mobile phone using the motor insurance database.

Free Electricity

For the first time in our history, Ghanaians were provided free electricity for lifeline consumers for a whole year at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic whilst non-lifeline consumers were provided 50% reduction.

Free Water

For the first time in our history, Ghanaians were provided free water for a whole year.

Free WiFi

For the first time in our history government has provided free wi-fi to most senior high schools, 42 colleges of education and 13 public universities.

Expedited Pension

Ghanaian pensioners can obtain their SSNIT pension just 10 days after making their application, a first in Ghanaian history.

E-Pharmacy

For the first time in history, Ghana has implemented a nationwide e-phamarcy, one of a few countries worldwide with a nationwide e-pharmacy.

Ghanaians can now find prescribed medicines online, pay for the cost and have them delivered at home.

Ambulances in all constituencies

For the first time in history, Ghana has implemented one constituency, one ambulance.

Zongo development fund

For the first time in history, government established a zongo development fund to oversee the speedy development of our zongos

Childhood cancers are now covered by the NHIS

For the first time in Ghanaian history, childhood cancers are now covered by the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

Free vocational and technical education

Vocational and technical education is now free in Ghana for the first time in history. Government also established the Ghana TVET service to oversee vocational and technical education.

Free senior high school