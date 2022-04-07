“When you look into the record of this country, this government has invested in making sure that more industries are built than any government in the history of this country, since Nkrumah. We were told Nkrumah was the one who was industrialising Ghana. How many factories did Nkrumah build? And how many factories have been built over the last five, six years? Yet we are afraid to talk about these things,” he stated.

Mr. Otchere-Darko further Touted the achievements of the ruling New Patriotic Party, stating that the party has done better in areas such as the fight against corruption and police-military development than any other government.

This he added, are evident for all to see.

“This government has invested in the Police than any government in our history, yet we get accused of being corrupt. This government has invested in anti-corruption and government institutions. Not just a percentage, in actual numbers, both nominal and real terms, and even as a percentage than any government. Yet you get accused of being a corrupt government.

“Where does the money go when you invest in anti-corruption institutions? When you see their budgets going up two, three or, four times. Yet we get accused of that.

“This government has invested in the army, the army forces that any government, the evidence is there”, he emphasised.