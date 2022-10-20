RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Akufo-Addo commissioned Mahama’s projects in Ashanti Region – NDC

Evans Annang

The Ashanti Regional branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused President Akufo-Addo’s of commissioning projects of the opposition party in the region.

President Akufo-Addo at the commissioning ceremony
President Akufo-Addo at the commissioning ceremony

At a press conference, the NDC stated that the “empty” tour of the president was a “shameless determination” to accord himself the credit of projects started by the erstwhile Mahama/NDC government.

According to the Ashanti regional communications director of the NDC, Nurudeen Abass, the commissioning of a 330KV transmission line and the 60 bed Konongo District Hospital in the region are the handiworks of the NDC.

“President Akufo-Addo’s shameless determination to appropriate for himself credit and glory for projects that were commenced by the erstwhile Mahama/NDC government was once on full display.

One of such projects was the commissioning of a 330KV transmission line from Kumasi to Bolgatanga to facilitate the sale of power to Burkina Faso. This project was one of the handiworks of the visionary nation-builder, H.E John Dramani Mahama, for Ghana’s sector which ensured that we had enough generation capacity in order to export the rest for cash.

President Akufo-Addo
President Akufo-Addo Pulse Ghana

It is sad that the very people who accused president Mahama of generating so much megawatts of power than needed are now busily claiming credit for commissioning mere transmission lines that were just to aid the realization of the bigger vision to export power to neighboring Burkina Faso. After unduly delaying the completion date of the project which was supposed to be 2018, president Akufo-Addo four years down the line now seeks to once again reap where he did not sow by coming to commission it and failing to recognize the enormous contribution of his predecessor”, he said.

He added that “president Akufo-Addo first stop his empty tour was to commission a 60-bed district hospital of Konongo. It is important to underscore the fact that this project was started by Mahama/NDC government but very typical of president Akufo-Addo, he refused to give credit where it is due”.

He, however, implored the president to complete other health projects of his predecessor in the region instead of pursing his ‘phantom’ Agenda 111.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
