Akufo-Addo directs embattled Customs Commissioner Col. Damoah to step aside

“Following the expiration of your contract of service as Commissioner (Customs Division) of the Ghana Revenue Authority from 13th of October 2021, the President of the Republic has directed that effective Friday, 26th August 2022, you hand over your duties and office to the Acting Deputy Commissioner (Preventive Service), Mr Seidu Iddrisu Iddisah, who will act as the Commissioner (Customs Division) pending the President’s substantive appointment.”

“The President thanks you for your service to the state and wishes you well in your future endeavours,” the letter added.

Col. Damoah has been in the news the last couple of weeks after a report by the Special Prosecutor implicated the office of the Commissioner of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority in corruption-related acts involving Labianca Company Limited.

The OSP recovered GH¢1.074 million from the Company owned by a Council of State member, Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh.

The money was recovered as a shortfall of revenue arising from the issuance of the unlawful customs advance, meant to be duties paid to the state following the importation of the frozen foods.

In the wake of the report, some Anti-Corruption groups called for sanctions against the Commissioner.