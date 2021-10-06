RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Cecilia Dapaah to act as gender minister; as Akufo-Addo extends Adwoa Safo’s leave

Evans Effah

The Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, is to act as caretaker minister for the ministry of gender, children and social protection “until further notice”.

This is because the substantive minister, Sarah Adwoa Safo, is currently on an extended leave for “personal reasons.”

“The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has extended the leave of absence from office for the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Sarah Adwoa Safo, MP for Dome Kwabenya, which was to have ended on 31 August 2021,” a statement from the Office of the President said.

The Gender Minister, who has not been seen in public for some time now, was supposed to have ended her leave on August 31, 2021.

The Minister is reported to have sought leave of absence for personal reasons, however, that leave has now been extended by the President in a statement by the Communications Director at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin.

Full statement from Office of the President below;

