Akufo-Addo has a social contract with Ghanaians; he wouldn't resign - NPP

Evans Effah

A Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Haruna Mohammed, has opined that President Nana Akufo-Addo has a social contract with Ghanaians and he would see that through.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
According to the NPP man, calls by certain persons for the resignation of the President and his Vice is laughable.

Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu led a group of demonstrators on Saturday, November 5, to protest the rising cost of living, corruption and the depreciation of the Cedi.

We are dying; citizens are dying; citizens can’t afford food; citizens are starving all because of misgovernance by President Akufo-Addo. It never happened that you have a president in office and every time that the country borrows, the president’s family becomes richer; how?” he told the media ahead of the demonstration.

But in an interview with Citi News, the Deputy General Secretary of the NPP said the protest was so unpopular it leaves much to be desired.

For you to christen this as Ku me Preko and only to come out and call for the resignation of the President was very laughable, and I can assure you that this will not go anywhere because it does not sit on any cogent reason for which the president must resign.

“The President has a social contract with the people of Ghana, and this social contract must continue for the president to achieve and for the purpose for which the NPP as a party came into power. Until we have very concrete and substantive reasons for which the president must resign, the president doesn’t see this as the need [to resign].

He added that last Saturday’s ‘Ku me Preko’ protest was unnecessary judging by the numbers that showed up. “…in a country with over 30 million people and in the city where we have over 2 million people, and we could see less than 500 or 300 people demonstrating on the streets, if people were much interested, you would have seen the numbers out there, it means that the call was not necessary.”

Some civil society organisations including #FixTheCountry, Arise Ghana, Economic Fighters League and other activists joined the demonstrators, saying the President and his government have not done enough to alleviate the plight of citizens in the struggling economy.

