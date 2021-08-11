Akufo-Addo has collapsed the educational system - Baba Jamal

Speaking on Okay FM in Accra, the Deputy Director of Legal Affairs of the NDC said some students in secondary school don’t know when they will resume school.

For the first time, all government workers want to embark on an industrial strike and yet Nana Obiri Boahen and the NPP say that this government is the best. Ghanaians are listening to them; those who today are struggling to pay lorry fares to work and finding it difficult to feed their families and pay school fees and even pay rents are listening to them if this government is the best,” he argued.

Baba Jamal also said Ghanaians are witnessing the untold hardships currently under this government.

This is not a matter of arguing with anyone as to whether the NPP is the best manager of the economy. Ghanaians are living testimonies of the hardship under this government. We don’t need to tell any Ghanaian that NDC is good and NPP is not good; they are all experiencing whatever is going on in this country,” he noted.

He reiterated that, “we don’t bother too much to campaign to people. We don’t make noise anymore because everyone is going through a phase of hardship in the country. We know what is going on in our workplaces, schools and families and so take your own decision”.