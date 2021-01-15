He said the President should discard the pressure from some section of the party barring him not to appoint experience or perceived old people in his new government.

There have been calls from some youth wings in the NPP and a section of Ghanaians for the President to ditch all the old men in his appointments.

Kwame Baffoe Abronye has issued a press statement to disagree with those making the calls.

He said though the youth in the NPP deserve their fair share of Akufo-Addo's appointment there is also the need to include the older men in the appointment.

"In as much as we the youth of this country especially those of us in the NPP deserve a fair share of the National cake, I deem it unfair to say that, all “old men” or aged persons in President Akufo Addo’s first term should not be reappointed. YES! some of them must go but many of them must be retained", he stated.

"The anxiety of foot soldiers surrounding the President’s list of new appointees in restructuring his government is one which cannot be ignored and same is indeed in the right direction because, it is the foot soldiers who have ensured that we are where we are today", he added.

He emphasized that: "I entirely associate myself to the fact that Prez Nana Addo’s appointments in reconstituting his government should feature more persons who fall within the youthful category but that is not to say that, all old men should be sacked from the government."

Abronye backed his argument: "There were several others whose experience in leadership and governance is one which cannot also be swept under the carpet.