Akufo-Addo has failed in the fight against corruption - Mahama

His comments follow the breaches cited in the 2021 Auditor General’s Report.

The former President noted that self-centredness has been eroded despite the strong foundations laid by our forefathers.

“The NPP government has completely lost control of the fight against corruption," the Former President said at the grand durbar to mark the climax of the Asogli Yam Festival in Ho.

He added that "President Akufo-Addo in his inaugural address promised to protect the purse. Today, that public purse cannot be found. Revelations in the Auditor General report for 2021 are only a microcosm of the seeming institutionalization of corruption under this administration.

I am using this festival to draw attention to this important national issue that requires the support of all citizens. Economic difficulties in the country are unbearable. Cost of living has increased significantly because of rising inflation. Prices are changing in the market every day, and this makes it difficult for the ordinary Ghanaian to survive.”

Meanwhile, Pius Enam Hadzide, a former Deputy Minister of Information has lauded the efforts of this present administration in fighting graft.

He said the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led administration has shown an unparalleled fight against corruption since it assumed office in 2017.

Mr Hadizde further said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) led government has strengthened institutions to fight corruption without fear or favour.

“The President has created an enabling environment for these anti-graft agencies to work,” he said.