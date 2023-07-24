ADVERTISEMENT
Akufo-Addo has violated NPP’s constitution with the endorsement of Bawumia – Amidu

Evans Annang

Martin Amidu, the former Special Prosecutor has lashed out at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his tacit endorsement of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

He said the constitution of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is against the open endorsement of a presidential candidate but the president has broken that rule.

In a recent statement, Amidu expressed his disappointment with the lack of sincerity behind Akufo-Addo's previous assurance of a transparent internal election.

He emphasized that the promise was merely a calculated move, not intended to be honored in practice.

"Every reasonable and objective Ghanaian should by now know that Nana Akufo-Addo’s previous promise for a free and fair internal NPP flagbearer election was made for reasons of the political expediency of the moment and not intended to be honoured in its observance.

"It is unfortunate that so many Ghanaians, including myself, have been deceived by his outward presentation of earnestness and apparent sincerity, only to realize belatedly that it is not all that glitters which is gold," Amidu stated.

Martin Amidu, former Special Prosecutor
Amidu further claims that the NPP Constitution has already been violated by the President and other establishment figures endorsing Dr. Bawumia, indicating a lack of adherence to the party's governing principles.

"They have consequently,committed their fortunes to take part in and contest a free and fair election to determine who should lead their political party at the 2024 presidential election only to come to the realization that the cards were stacked against them by their own president and party executives.

"The NPP Constitution has already been violated by the President and other establishment endorsements of Dr. Bawumia. The argument, therefore, that the procedure being adopted now was adopted in 2014 is spurious because in 2014 the NPP was in opposition and the likelihood of incumbency advantage and presidential overreach was absent."

Amidu also urged other political parties preparing to contest the December 7, 2024, presidential election to closely observe how the NPP organizes its internal primaries.

