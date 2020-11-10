The party said the Minister is complicit in the controversial Agyapa deal hence the need for his sack.

Addressing the press in Accra, the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia said the only reason why the president hasn’t fired Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta is because of nepotism.

“In any serious country, Ken Ofori-Atta and Charles Adu-Boahen would have been suspended pending criminal investigations or better still, under criminal prosecution by now. Sadly, in our case, President Akufo-Addo has decided to shield these corrupt officials from punishment as he usually does. This is exactly what nepotism does to a country."

“It completely blinds leaders and weakens their ability to crack the whip on their errant and corrupt appointees,” he told a news conference in Accra Tuesday.

The NDC scribe also accused President Akufo-Addo of directly supervising the Agyapa deal.

The fact that Akufo-Addo himself supervised and approved this shady Agyapa deal from the beginning and continues to affirm his confidence in his cousin and Finance Minister, even in the face of overwhelming corruption against him, speaks to his complicity in this whole Agyapa scam,” he alleged.

“The evidence shows that President Akufo-Addo was the very person who approved the stinking deal and supervised the legal payment made to companies owned by his cousins and their cronies in violation of our laws and against the national interest.

“President Akufo-Addo was the chief mastermind and promoter of the shady Agyapa deal. That is why he cannot punish any of his appointees who is found culpable in the shady deal.”