Abigail Elorm Mensah, the newly elected Deputy National Women's Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has said that President Akufo-Addo will be voted out after just a term.

She said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will be out of government in 2020.

In an interview on Accra based Happy FM, Abigail Mensah said this will happen because of the untold hardships the NPP has fostered on Ghanaians.

"Looking at the situation on the ground I can confidently say that Nana Addo is a one-term president. Go to the market women and taxi drivers and ask them, the chorus is the same ‘we are suffering under NPP’s bad governance", she said.

She said her different encounters with Ghanaians across the country indicates that people are frustrated and are eager for the NDC to return to power.

"I was on tour in one of the constituencies when a taxi driver stopped my vehicle and told me that the NDC is their last hope to rescue them from this cruel governance", she added.

Abigail Mensah also said, "I am encouraging the NPP to rejoice because the NDC has elected failed candidates but I can assure them that the three of us (Dr Louisa Hannah Bissiw, Maame Efua Sakyi Addo and myself) are a formidable team capable of tormenting the NPP until they run away leaving the seat vacant even before 2020".