Akufo-Addo is an insensitive President - Koku Anyidoho

Koku Anyidoho, the Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has described President Akufo-Addo as insensitive.

He said the constant travelling of the President during these hard times shows he is not fazed by the plight of Ghanaians.

"This government is insensitive. Spare parts dealers were complaining bitterly about the economic challenges they were facing and the Vice President had the audacity to describe them as persons rented by the NDC to attack government," he said.

"Ghanaians did not vote for Akufo-Addo to be travelling on daily basis. Some of the travels are due to the per diems, which is $5,000 a month. He is also travelling with friends and family who are all entitled to the per diem," he claimed.

Anyidoho said, "Ghanaians he said will show the NPP the exit in 2020 because the NPP has brought untold hardship on Ghanaians, job losses and unprecedented corruption".

"To move the president is very expensive especially if you want to use the presidential jet. Do you know how much it will cost him to park the presidential jet? It is very very expensive to move the president," he added.

The aspiring General Secretary of the NDC also said: "Abossey Okai spare dealers are suffering. They have been deceived by the Finance Minister that taxes on their imports had been reduced."

He condemned President Nana Addo for embarking on luxurious travels which are of no value and benefits to the nation. He said, all kinds of invitations are sent to the presidency and it would be important for the president to know which ones to prioritize.